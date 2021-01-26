Former Fine Gael senator Eugene Regan has been reappointed by the Cabinet to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Mr Regan, a former Goldman Sachs non-executive director, was appointed to the €250,000 a year role by the last Fine Gael led Government in 2015.

The Cabinet agreed today to give him another five years in the prominent EU role following an intervention by the President of the Court of Justice Koen Lenaerts.

A Government source said Mr Lenaerts contacted the Government to “make clear his strong recommendation” for Mr Regan’s reappointment.

It is understood one other candidate expressed an interest in the position but the Cabinet decided to reappoint Mr Regan. Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought a memo on the appointment to Cabinet.

Mr Regan was a Fine Gael councillor in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and later a member of Seanad Éireann for the party from 2007-2011.

He was previously a non-executive of Goldman Sachs in Dublin. He also served in the advisory cabinet team of Ireland’s EU Commissioner, Peter Sutherland, from 1985-88.

Following his move to the Luxembourg based EU court, the former barrister was elected president of one of the chambers of the court of the justice and is the first Irish person to hold such a position.

Online Editors