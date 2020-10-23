Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan breaks his silence almost two months after he was forced to resign

Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has strongly criticised the Government’s failures to improve direct ferry links with Europe to counteract exporters’ dangerous dependence on links via the UK.

In his first public engagement in almost two months, Mr Hogan made just one glancing reference to his forced resignation on August 26, following controversy surrounding his attendance at a political golf outing and dinner at Clifden amid ongoing Covid 19 restrictions.

Addressing an online session of the MacGill School, he noted that he had last addressed this event back in 2018.

“A lot has changed since then, and certainly 2020 has been a year like no other – not least for myself!” Mr Hogan noted.

Read More

The former EU agriculture and trade commissioner gave a wide-ranging address which covered the three pressing themes of Covid 19; Brexit; and future EU-US relations.

On Covid he praised the EU’s overall response but urged greater cooperation to re-open air travel via rapid testing and tracing at airports. On Brexit he predicted that the UK will do a limited trade deal which can be enhanced in future years.

But he was also scathingly critical about the Irish Government’s efforts to counteract heavy dependence for hauliers on “landbridge” links to Europe via the UK. He said developments like the Rosslare ferryport were “urgent and necessary to protect our exports – but the Irish Government was “lethargic” about this.

On Covid 19 he noted strong EU moves earlier this year to successfully ensure supply chains for medicines and food and drink remained open. He said the EU was poised to lead a post-virus economic recovery with plans for a €750bn virus recovery fund as part of an overall budget package worth €1.8 trillion between now and 2027.

He said he regretted difficulties on agreeing details between EU governments and the European Parliament to free up this money and he urged both sides to make an early compromise.

On EU-US trade relations, Mr Hogan noted that the outlook is fairly upbeat once the presidential election is finished on November 3. He noted that in his final days in EU office he had concluded “a mini EU-US” trade deal which cut tariffs for the first time in 20 years and he hoped this trend can be continued and extended.

Read More

Online Editors