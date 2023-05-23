Former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin replaces Michael Stone as new chair of Dublin north-east inner city taskforce

2 September 2018; Dublin Manager Jim Gavin, right, and his assistant Jason Sherlock during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has been named as the new chair of the North East Inner City (NEIC) Implementation Board.

He takes over from Michael Stone who stood down in January after it emerged that Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe failed to declare expenses related to postering work that was financed by Mr Stone during the 2020 general election.

A government spokesman has confirmed that no open competition and no public advertising was carried out before Mr Gavin’s appointment, despite the controversy surrounding the resignation of his predecessor.

Mr Gavin will take up the pro bono role with immediate effect.

North Inner City Councillor Nial Ring said he and his fellow councillors are “delighted” with Mr Gavin’s appointment. He said Michael Stone did “fantastic” work and he expects Jim Gavin will do likewise.

"I know Jim [Gavin] has a hard act to follow, but there’s no better man than Jim to do that. He will be more than welcome in the North Inner City,” he said.

"Jim would be very aware with the challenges [in the area] because he has that social conscience and would be very aware of what’s going on – in the whole of the city, not just the north inner city. We feel his talents and his experience and his professionalism are really going to add to the whole NEIC and it’s going to propel it forward. He will be an absolutely brilliant ambassador for the north inner city. We’re lucky and delighted that he has accepted the position.”

The north east inner city extends from Connolly Station to Croke Park and has a population of approximately 20,000 people.

The board is accountable for the delivery of the NEIC’s project plan and for the management of ring-fenced funds for its implementation.

Jim Gavin managed the Dublin senior footballers from 2012 to 2019, winning six All-Irelands in that time. He also won a senior All-Ireland as a player in 1995.

Mr Gavin was commissioned officer and military pilot with over 20 years’ service in the Defence Forces and last year he served as chair of the Dublin Citizens' Assembly.

At the time he said he wanted to work with the members of the assembly “towards creating a vision for how the city and county should be managed and governed to make it an even better place to live, work, raise a family, and to visit and enjoy”.

To the suggestion that it smacked of another cosy appointment, he said the ‘process’ had been “handled by officials” in the Department of the Taoiseach, who were asked to identify candidates suitable for the position. But the spokesman was unable to say how many names had been drawn up, or how many had been brought to Cabinet.

It was stressed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s spokesman however that multi All-Ireland winner, Mr Gavin, was carrying out the role on a pro bono basis, meaning he is unpaid. He added that he was “very respected, well-known and very effective” and had chaired a citizens’ assembly on whether the capital city should have a directly-elected mayor.