Former Dragons' Den star Peter Casey secures two nominations to contest presidential election

BUSINESSMAN and former Dragons' Den star Peter Casey has received two nominations from local authorities to contest the presidential election.

Mr Casey has been nominated by Kerry County Council and Clare Co Council.

He needs the support of two more councils if he is to get on the ballot paper.

Mr Casey has been travelling the country, appealing to councillors for their support.

This afternoon, Mr Casey said: “I am absolutely delighted to have Kerry as my first nomination.

"Kerry has always been a very special place for me with some of the best golf courses in the world.

"I am extremely grateful for Kerry County Council’s support and confidence and now look forward to securing the backing of three more councils".

Fellow 'Dragons' Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy have already sufficient local authority support to challenge President Michael D Higgins for Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr Casey is to make his pitch to members of Limerick City and County Council tomorrow.

Separately President Michael D Higgins’ campaign website went online today.

It encourages visitors to sign up for a newsletter and “join the movement” to re-elect the incumbent president.

Mr Higgins has also reactivated a personal Twitter profile as the official account for the campaign.

His last tweet from the account was on November 11, 2011, the day of his inauguration.

Online Editors