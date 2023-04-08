Former Defence Forces Ombudsman ‘so angry’ at revelations of abuse within the ranks

The former Ombudsman for the Defence Forces has said she feels anger at the revelations of sexual harassment and abuse within the ranks that have emerged.

Paulyn Marrinan Quinn has said that her heart goes out to the women victimised in the appalling sexual attacks.

The barrister, who was the first Ombudsman for the Defence Forces, from 2005 until 2011, said she is “so angry” about the report of an independent review group (IRG) published late last month by Tánaiste Micheál Martin which states that “neither men nor women in the Defence Forces are working in a safe working environment”.

The overall findings of the review were that women occupy a “low status” within the Defence Forces.

The Defence Forces “struggle with gender, displaying hyper masculinities and pockets of deeply misogynistic attitudes and behaviours”, the report stated, describing these as “strong organising forces in the culture”.

The report also found that these problems will not go away without “immediate and significant steps” being taken to address them. “At best, the Defence Forces barely tolerates women and, at its worst, verbally, physically, sexually and psychologically abuses women in its ranks.”

Ms Marrinan-Quinn spoke on Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin on RTE Radio 1.

“I’m so angry about what’s happened. I can’t believe we’re at this stage. To think, at that point [when she was appointed] Ireland was the only country in this part of the world with a designated military ombudsman with terms of reference and legislation, which were seen to be robust at the time and were lauded by most of the European countries,” she said.

“To think of the abuses, my heart goes out to the women and as everyone has said, the bravery of them coming forward to talk about these appalling sexual attacks.

“To see the parents of a young woman who was so badly abused, the pain on her mother and father’s face was visible. You could see how people could be so upset.

“My concern is that we don't know about the dates of these, some of them I think are pre-existing, the actual cases of rape and sexual assault. I hope to God they weren’t happening when I was in office. I’d find it very hard to live with.”

Ms Marrinan-Quinn added: “In 2011, when I brought out my last annual report, we were seen as such a robust body.

“Everybody looking at it, everybody saying this is superb. The UK didn’t have one, they watched us like a hawk.

“Before I left, I wrote a letter and sent a memo to the department minister, and I said that there were a number of things that needed to be tweaked. I was advocating at that stage, strongly, that we would bring in our own monitoring provision.

“Where my greatest anger now is, that opportunity for the independent monitoring group, the ball was dropped or was the ball buried?”

“I’ve no idea why that momentum wasn’t continued, it’s a disappointment to me. I hate to think anybody suffered the way these women have suffered,” she added.