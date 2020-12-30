Former Dean of Dublin’s St Patrick’s Cathedral dies aged 76

The Very Revd Victor Stacey, former Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral. Photo: Church of Ireland.

The death has taken place of the former Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral, the Very Revd Victor Stacey.

The Church of Ireland confirmed the news in a statement shared on their website this morning.

Victor was ordained a deacon in 1972 and priested the following year, serving curacies in both Derriaghy and Knock.

He was Rector of Ballymacarrett from 1979 to 1986, Santry with Glasnevin from 1986 to 1995 and Dún Laoghaire from 1995 to 2012.

In February 2012, Victor was elected as Dean of St Patrick’s – the National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland.

During his time as Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral he oversaw the restoration of the Lady Chapel and the transfer of the St Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar school to the Free School Scheme, among other significant events.

Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson paid tribute to Dean Stacey this afternoon.

“Victor served the United Dioceses of Dublin & Glendalough both pastorally and as Provincial and Diocesan Registrar prior to his election as Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral.

“He will be remembered for his careful custodianship of the cathedral in both its civic and liturgical life and in welcoming visitor and pilgrim alike.

“Many will also remember with great affection his gentle manner and his instinct for friendship. In recent times he has borne chronic ailment with great dignity,” the Archbishop said.

Victor passed away in Brabazon House, Sandymount with the cause of death currently unknown.

Due to current restrictions a private Funeral Service will be held on January 2, accompanied by a livestream where mourners can watch the service from home.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

