The former chairman of Independent News & Media has said he will "robustly defend" his position against allegations outlined in an affidavit from the ODCE.

The former chairman of Independent News & Media has said he will "robustly defend" his position against allegations outlined in an affidavit from the ODCE.

Former chairman of INM will 'robustly defend' his position against allegations

Leslie Buckley, who stepped down from his role at start of March, issued a statement today following coverage relating to the affidavit over the last several days. The businessman, an association of billionaire business and INM's largest shareholder Denis O'Brien, said he was "appalled" at coverage of the document in which a number of allegations against him are contained.

The statement marks the first time Mr Buckley has commented, since allegations in the affidavit emerged over the weekend. "I am appalled a the widespread circulation and sharing of the ODCE's court document containing the most serious and damaging of allegations relations to my tenure as Chairman of INM plc.

"I believe that due process and fair procedures have been completely and wholly disregarded in this instance," the statement from Mr Buckley said. "I have consistently maintained a position of not commenting in the midst of an ongoing statutory process, but on this occasion I am compelled to do so.

"I will continue to cooperate fully with the ODCE and will robustly defend my position against each and every allegation. "I am advised to reserve my position," the statement concluded.

Online Editors