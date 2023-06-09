Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as MP

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP, saying he is “bewildered and appalled” at the Privileges Committee’s investigation into him.

Mr Johnson made the shock announcement this evening, trigging an immediate by-election in process.

He said he had received a letter from the committee which is investigating whether he lied to MPs over partygate “making it clear, much to my amazement, that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament”.

He said: “I have today written to my association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am stepping down forthwith and triggering an immediate by-election,” he said.

“I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as mayor and MP.”

He added: “It is very sad to be leaving parliament, at least for now, but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias.”

