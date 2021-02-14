| 4.9°C Dublin

'Forgotten frontline' of family carers live in fear

'Vaccinate us to avoid risking lives of most vulnerable,' pleads son who looks after mum (84)

Mike Molloy cares full time for his 84-year-old mother Rose-Marie. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Alan O'Keeffe

A refusal to give priority Covid-19 vaccinations to "the forgotten frontline" of family carers has provoked anger and frustration.

Those who give full-time care to vulnerable loved ones at home should be given the same access to vaccinations as nursing home staff, said Mike Molloy, of south Co Dublin.

He cares full time for his mother, Rose-Marie, an 84-year-old retired radiographer who has Parkinson's Disease.

