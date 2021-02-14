'Forgotten frontline' of family carers live in fear

A refusal to give priority Covid-19 vaccinations to "the forgotten frontline" of family carers has provoked anger and frustration.

Those who give full-time care to vulnerable loved ones at home should be given the same access to vaccinations as nursing home staff, said Mike Molloy, of south Co Dublin.

He cares full time for his mother, Rose-Marie, an 84-year-old retired radiographer who has Parkinson's Disease.

Mr Molloy previously worked in 2010 as a policy and communications adviser to then British prime minister Gordon Brown and had compiled high- level reports at the UN.

Speaking at the family home in Killiney, he said he felt all family carers were "belittled and demeaned" by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's recent statement that they must wait until their own age groups in the general population get vaccinated.

His mother's condition causes her to be unsteady on her feet, and he helps her with her personal care and daily needs. He is able to work online from home and makes trips to the pharmacy and shops for her.

Read More

"I worry a lot about bringing the virus home to my mother. If I get sick, who will look after her?" he asked.

"We've spent a year trapped by fear. I'm part of an army of hundreds of thousands of family carers, the forgotten frontline, who do what we do because of love.

"From early morning to late at night, we ensure the persons we love are safe and well, which is challenging at any time, but it feels nearly impossible in a pandemic.

"It's like family carers are living prisoners under some form of house arrest with people who could become seriously ill or die if they get Covid. We hear heartbreaking stories of those who have died."

The past 12 months have been "a year from hell", and the decision to refuse any form of priority to family carers was "sad and unforgivable".

Mr Molloy said aspects of health care and vaccinations during the pandemic may be examined by tribunals in future, "but it will be too late for family carers who face the danger now".

He added many stressed family carers were also in danger of mental breakdown, and called on the Government "to protect the lives of those we live with and give us back our own lives by recognising our special need to be vaccinated urgently". To not do so "is to risk the lives of the most vulnerable".

"No one can relax, even when they get vaccinated, but the arrival of vaccines into Ireland finally brought a great light of hope," Mr Molloy said.

"But the minister's statements dashed our hopes of getting early vaccines and appeared to demean the role of family carers. It's bad enough to be considered not worthy of any priority in vaccinations. I believe his approach shows he doesn't truly value the work we do as carers.

"I have worked with many senior political and religious figures abroad, and the minister has certainly shown a lack of respect for family carers."

His mother told the Sunday Independent: "Michael has to do everything for me and looks after me so well. I don't know what I'd do without him if he got sick. He just wants to keep me safe and he should get vaccinated. Family carers save the Government a lot of money in health costs."

Catherine Cox, head of communications and policy with Family Carers Ireland, called for family carers to be vaccinated "as a matter of urgency".

"While caring for loved ones in the home, most family carers, out of necessity, need to leave their home for essential supplies, to attend appointments, school and part-time or full-time employment, which many combine with their caring," she said.

"We must offer this group the maximum protection for the vulnerable cared-for person and for the family carer who may otherwise unwittingly bring the virus into the family home, jeopardising the cared-for person and also their role as a care provider.

"While some family carers will fall under the categories outlined for priority due to their age or own health conditions, many will not. Protecting the vulnerable is about more than protecting the vulnerable person, it is also about protecting the support infrastructure that surrounds them.

"The question we must ask is, who will care for the vulnerable but vaccinated person if their family carer tests positive and has to self-isolate or be admitted to hospital? And at what cost to the State, not to mention the pressure on our already overburdened hospital beds?

"Older people and frontline care workers in nursing homes and care facilities have rightly been prioritised for the vaccine," Ms Cox said.

"However, less than 5pc of older people reside in these settings, with approximately 95pc living in private households, according to Census 2016. By targeting the paid care work provided to older people in nursing homes, we are failing to reach the vast majority of carers who provide unpaid care within the home.

"Family Carers Ireland is calling for equal treatment in the administration of the vaccine between carers who are paid and those who are not.

"We are appealing to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to include family carers under category four or six with immediate effect."