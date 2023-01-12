Forget the price hikes, energy of our students at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition could power a small town

Somebody should put in a submission to capture the energy output of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition because it would surely power a small town.

It was probably no surprise that the biggest reception came for President Michael D Higgins.

The President’s remarkable popularity among the youth of Ireland emerged in full force, the roof nearly blowing off the RDS in Dublin

After two years in virtual form, the universal delight to be back was clear, with the social aspect, as always, the most important thing of all.

At an Executive Leaders’ forum earlier in the day were previous winners Dan Hobbs and Ciarán O’Mara, founders of Protex AI, a workplace safety start-up and Rhona Togher and Eimear O’Carroll, co-founders of Lios, which uses technology to help hearing loss.

They reflected on what they think needs to change to support upcoming young innovators.

Housing and the shortage of investors is a major factor, they said.

Ms Togher said that support for females – who account for 62pc of entrants to the BTYC “ends in the hall,” with not enough girls being encouraged to go into science subjects in school.

The recent price hikes in energy bills fuelled an experiment for Grace Ní Ifearnain (15) from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Tralee.

She set about making a biodigester out of a water drum and an old plumbers’ pipe to capture methane gas from cow manure and old food scraps – a task that proved manageable with the correct protective gear.

She managed to successfully collect enough gas to light a barbecue.

“My grandparents were anxious about the rising cost of bills so my grandfather was delighted with this experiment – he said it was great,” said Ms Ní Ifearnain.

President Michael D Higgins meets Seán O'Sullivan from Coláiste Chiaráin, Co Limerick, with his project 'Investigating the viability of micro-level wind generation'.

President Michael D Higgins meets Seán O'Sullivan from Coláiste Chiaráin, Co Limerick, with his project 'Investigating the viability of micro-level wind generation'.

The rising cost of living also ignited the interests of Tadhg Carroll (15) and Darragh Hoare (16) of Scoil Mhuire Strokestown, Co Roscommon, who looked into the idea of using spent coffee grounds to make a biodiesel, which could afterwards be used in the production of affordable briquettes for use as a household fuel.

The biodiesel arm of the experiment did not work out but the briquettes were successful, with about three-quarters of the calorific output of turf.

For Ellen Brosnan (15) from Mount Anville in Dublin, being told all her life that she looks like her mother was the inspiration for her project on whether it is possible to see if parents and children look alike from their facial features.

Stay curious for life and protect it

People found it easiest to see the similarities in photographs of parents at a similar age to the child, with eyes and smiles being the most common factor between mothers and daughters and noses and cheek structure the most common in fathers and sons.

President Higgins urged the young scientists to work to ensure that the windfalls of science and technology benefit all and left them with the message: “Stay curious for life and protect it.”

Afterwards he did a tour of the stands and was particularly interested in the research of Loretto Balbriggan students, twins Abigail and Erica O’Brien Murray (17) and Olivia O’Shea (17) on whether we can save the common ash from ash die-back disease, using boosted levels of hormones already available in the tree.

They will continue their work long after the BTYS exhibition is over, they said.

More than 80 judges are involved in this year’s exhibition.

Visitors who want to see the exhibits for themselves can plan their trip to the RDS in advance by downloading the free BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition app.

The competition runs until tomorrow evening when the overall winner will be announced.