"URBAN and gritty" is how locals described Phibsboro after it was named among the top neighbourhoods in the world to live in.

Forget New York's West Village... this Dublin neighbourhood is now in the global club of coolest districts

'Time Out' magazine picked out the north Dublin village in its top 50 coolest neighbourhoods across the world.

Phibsboro was placed in 27th position in the globe, with the magazine saying the area has become "more bustling than ever".

"Dilapidated Victorian buildings are suddenly filling with modern cafés and charming shops.

"Like nearby hipster hub Stoneybatter before it, the additional infrastructure signals that a revival is on the horizon," the magazine said.

Among the local establishments to be mentioned by the magazine is the Backpage bar.

Manager Sarah-Jane Kelly said "it's really cool to see that Phibsboro is on the up and up and to be considered one of the coolest neighbourhoods worldwide, not just in Europe."

Angela Ruttledge co-owns the Woodstock restaurant - which has been in Phibsboro for 25 years - and said it was special in an "urban and gritty sort of way".

"If you ended up in Phibsboro as a tourist... it doesn't get any realer than this.

"People are sound, it's really Irish, very Dublin."

Other neighbourhoods listed by the magazine include Leith in Edinburgh, Monti in Rome, West Village in New York and Miami's Wynwood.

Irish Independent