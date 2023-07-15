Forever Young Festival tells Saturday and weekend no camping ticket holders they ‘cannot be admitted’ today due to weather

Festival running today at reduced capacity‘Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holder sadly can not be admitted to site. Anyone on site is at present unaffected. We are so sorry’

Organisers of the Forever Young Festival have told all Saturday day ticket holders that they “cannot be admitted” today due to weather conditions.

The three-day 80s music festival is taking place at Palmerstown House Estate in Kildare.

Those with weekend no camping tickets are also impacted.

"We are so sorry to announce that due to the extreme unseasonal weather conditions, the safety team at Forever Young Festival need to postpone ALL day visitors to the festival to tomorrow, weather permitting,” said a statement shared to the festival website.

“We are heartbroken to bring you this news, but everyone's safety has to be our priority.

"Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holder sadly cannot be admitted to site. Anyone on site is at present unaffected. We are so sorry,” they added.

“Please watch our social media for further updates.”

In a further statement shared with Independent.ie, festival organiser Sharon Alston said:

“The festival is running today, at reduced capacity for safety reasons.

“All ticket holders with Saturday or Weekend no camping tickets have been notified that they are not permitted to attend. Saturday tickets will be accepted on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken about this however it's a call that had to be made for the safety of our customers.

“All ticket holders unable to attend on Sunday will be notified regarding the process for rolling over tickets or requesting refunds.”

The line-up for the festival includes Bananarama, Tony Hadley, Neville Staple of the Specials and Jerry Fish.

Sharon Alston, one the festival organisers, said she was “heartbroken” to make the announcement in a post shared to Facebook.

"Guys, I'm heartbroken for you all, I put this event together to give you the best weekend ever, but we have to keep our customers safe.

“All Saturday and weekend no camping ticket holders cannot come to site today, we are so sorry,” she added.

“Tickets will be valid for tomorrow weather permitting, we will keep you posted. If you are already on site in camping you are not affected. So sorry.”

She said the site “simply can’t take the huge amount of day visitors arriving” under the current weather conditions and the team had to make the decision to postpone day tickets until tomorrow.

"We know it’s absolutely gutting for you, believe me it’s gutting for us,” she added. “Nobody wanted this, the weather has been against us.

"We have done everything in our power to try and make it happen and to keep everyone safe – which is our number one priority – day visitors are not allowed to site today.”

All Saturday tickets will be valid for tomorrow and all queries will be responded to “in due course,” she added.

"We will, of course, do everything we can to look after you, we always do, but this is totally out of our hands I’m afraid.”