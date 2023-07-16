Forever Young Festival reopens after weather disruption

The Forever Young Festival has reopened after adverse weather conditions meant day ticket holders could not be admitted to the festival on Saturday,

Today is the final day of the 3-day 80s music event at Palmerstown House Estate in Kildare.

Those with Saturday day tickets and weekend no camping tickets were told yesterday that they could not be admitted to the site due to safety concerns caused by “extreme unseasonal weather conditions.”

The festival has since fully reopened to visitors, with organisers confirming that all Saturday tickets remain valid for today.

"Our teams here and the Amazing Palmerstown House Estate have moved mountains to keep Forever Young Festival 23 alive and I can't thank them enough,” organiser Sharon Alston said in a statement shared to the festival website.

"We hope to see you all today but if that doesn't suit, all Saturday tickets will be valid for 2024, and all weekend non camping will receive the equivalent of a free day next year.

"If that doesn't suit our valued customers, we will handle all refund requests next week. We hope to bring specific acts people missed today, back in ‘24.

"Your patience and understanding has been genuinely appreciated in this terrible situation. We will look after everyone, I promise. I really hope we can all have an amazing day.”

Speaking to festival-goers on social media yesterday, organisers said they were “so sorry” that all day tickets and weekend no camping tickets had to be postponed due to weather.

“We are heartbroken to bring you this news, but everyone's safety has to be our priority.

"Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holder sadly cannot be admitted to site. Anyone on site is at present unaffected. We are so sorry,” they added.

In a further statement shared with Independent.ie, festival organiser Sharon Alston said:

“The festival is running today, at reduced capacity for safety reasons.

“All ticket holders with Saturday or Weekend no camping tickets have been notified that they are not permitted to attend. Saturday tickets will be accepted on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken about this however it's a call that had to be made for the safety of our customers.

“All ticket holders unable to attend on Sunday will be notified regarding the process for rolling over tickets or requesting refunds.”

The line-up for the festival includes Bananarama, Tony Hadley, Neville Staple of the Specials and Jerry Fish.