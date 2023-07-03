Forever Young: Erasure star Andy Bell relives ’80s with live band at nostalgia fest

ABC, Bananarama, Squeeze and Hothouse Flowers are also part of the line-up at Forever Young

Andy Bell of Erasure will play a special show with his band at the festival in Palmerstown House, Naas, Co Kildare, July 14-16. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

It may have been a decade of high unemployment and emigration, of divorce debates and moving statues, but the 1980s might just have been pop’s greatest era.

It delivered a dizzying array of styles and genres, where Madonna and synthesisers ruled and Vincent Hanley’s MT-USA beamed glamour into our homes.

And it has given Ireland its very own festival for devotees of ’80s pop.

Forever Young, which takes place over three days at Palmerstown House Estate, Naas, Co Kildare from July 14 to 16, describes itself as “the best party weekend of the summer”.

An enviable line-up of over 30 household name acts has been curated to appeal to those who both lived through the decade and younger music lovers who are enthralled by all those sure-fire hits.

Erasure’s Andy Bell is among the star attractions and when I interviewed him for this newspaper’s Review section on Saturday, he talked about how enthused he was to play a festival with a line-up that includes so many of his friends and musical colleagues from the 1980s.

I incorrectly wrote that Bell would perform a DJ set at Forever Young. I am happy to clarify that he will, in fact, be playing a special show with his band, and not a DJ set.

Andy Bell of Erasure. Photo: Getty

He headlines on Saturday, July 15 and fans can expect to hear several classic Erasure songs including breakthrough hit Sometimes and the emblematic hit, A Little Respect.

Along with Erasure bandmate Vince Clarke, Bell has had an unerring ability to write hugely popular pop hits.

Their strike rate is remarkable. Between 1986 and 2007, every one of the 24 singles Erasure released entered the UK Top 40.

Their first UK number one arrived with Abba-esque in 1992, a four-track EP of Abba covers. Not only did it boost their own profile massively, but it helped revive the fortunes of the Swedish supergroup too.

“I didn’t realise at the time what a big deal it was going to be,” Bell told me. “Those songs were in my system and I had to get them out.

"It came from my absolute love of their music and my love of melody, harmony and language.”

Melody, harmony and language will be in plentiful supply at Forever Young.

Eighties luminaries Squeeze, Bananarama, ABC and Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley are all set to perform.

There is no shortage of home-grown bands on the line-up too with Hothouse Flowers, Jerry Fish and Cry Before Dawn flying the Irish flag over the weekend.