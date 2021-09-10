‘Forever the other half of my heart’ – One of Ireland’s oldest women, Nancy Stewart, passes away at the age of 107

Nancy Stewart, who lived through both World Wars as well as the Covid pandemic has died at the age of 107.

Louise moved in with her grandmother when the pandemic began.

Mrs Stewart, who was one of Ireland’s longest lived women and had been Ireland’s oldest woman still living in her own home, would have been 108 next month.

During the pandemic, Nancy embraced technology, including Facebook, and began to watch mass online from her home in Clonard, Co Meath.

She took in an average of two online masses, from all over the world, every day, and Louise posted regular social media updates on her ‘Living and Laughing with Lou’ page.

This evening Louise said: “My best friend left for heaven this morning at 6am. She didn’t tell me she was leaving but God came and took her to her forever home beyond the blue sky and right beside the sun, the moon and the stars.”

Louise added: “I’ll never be able to put into words how broken my heart is yet how full of love and gratitude it is for one human who gave me all I need to see the world in a forever kind and generous way.

“I love you granny. You were my world for so long and for so many others, but now we must let God, my dad and all the angels and saints be blessed with your presence. Forever the other half of my heart, forever my reason to smile even when I feel low.

“The world doesn’t seem half as bright without you in it, but I know you will help me find my sparkle when the time is tight. We will meet again & when we do, I know you will have the kettle on. All my love from here to eternity. Don’t worry I’ll turn the lights off before I close my eyes tonight. My best friend forever. Lou xxx

Speaking on International Women’s Day in March this year, Nancy had said: “It’s great that women are getting recognised in a special way through ‘International Women’s Day’. For many years as I was growing up, women were not equals and it’s great to live to an age to see us women getting on just as well as the men.”

She never missed exercising her right to vote and added, “I also love that women are now represented in the Dáil and it’s great to see women TDs all across the country.

“I am proud to be a woman, a mother, a grandmother and most importantly to be a friend to so many women and I hope that by living to such a great age, it shows that us women can be strong, resilient and we can make it through anything that we meet in life.”

This evening, as she used social media to let their many friends and followers know that Nancy has passed away, Louise said, “to all our Facebook family we will grieve together, we will walk on together and we will heal together with Nancy in our hearts forever. It’s all gran would wish for us all xx.”