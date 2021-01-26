Foreign holidays, quarantines and when to reopen pubs – 10 things we learned from the Government press conference

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan at the press briefing in Government Buildings. Photo: Julien Behal

Cabinet this afternoon decided to extend the current lockdown into spring and bring in additional restrictions for passengers coming into the country.

The extended restrictions aim to “crush” case numbers, reduce numbers of patients in hospital and ICU, enable a phased reopening of schools and to get more people vaccinated.

There are now new rules on travel – including that to and from Northern Ireland –quarantine and some hint to when schools may reopen, as well as whether we’re going to be able to go on holiday this year.

Travel

Don’t go booking your summer holidays just yet – Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it may be the case that international travel may not be “possible” this summer or this Christmas.

“I certainly don’t want to close off that possibility today, but maybe we’ll have to,” he said.

There should be no non-essential travel. While exercising, people must stay within their 5km radius.

Mr Varadkar said it is “disproportionate” that people who go one or two extra kilometres more from their house on their run are fined the same as someone who goes on a ski holiday. Those who travel abroad for non-essential reasons will be fined €500.

How will mandatory quarantine work?

All visa-free travel from South America and South Africa is suspended until at least March 5.

Passengers who arrive into the country without a negative PCR test will have to do mandatory quarantine at hotels, as well as be subject to a fine of €2,500 or six months in prison.

Those who have to quarantine in hotels will have to pay for their stays.

Mandatory quarantine at designated facilities will also be required for people who arrive from Brazil and South Africa.

Passengers coming from all other countries will be legally obliged to quarantine at home. If they produce a second negative test on their fifth day, they will not be legally mandated to quarantine for the full 14 days.

This will include arrivals into any port or airport in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Travel to and from Northern Ireland

According to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, gardaí can ask people travelling to the North to turn back. Fines may also be brought in for travelling across the border for “non essential reasons”.

Data sharing will take place between officials in the North and South so that passengers coming into the country either side of the border are followed up as per their Passenger Locator Form.

This has been a “challenge” as there are “political sensitivities” around the issue, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Fines for breaching rules

There are several new travel-related fines:

If you travel beyond 5km for non-essential reasons, you may be fined €100.

If you travel abroad for non-essential reasons, you may be fined €500.

Passengers who arrive into the country without a negative PCR test will have to do mandatory quarantine at a hotel, as well as be subject to a fine of €2,500 or six months in prison.

Length of lockdown

The current Level 5 restrictions will continue until March 5.

Under a best-case scenario, the end of February could still see 1,300 people in hospital with Covid-19, 100 in ICU and at least 800 new daily cases.

According to Mr Martin, “there are no guarantees” that the lockdown will end on March 5.

He said that a very “conservative and cautious approach” will be taken to reopening in April and May.

Schools reopening

The government is giving Education Minister Norma Foley “time” to consult with partners in education.

A phased reopening would begin with children with special needs and “potentially” move to other groups, such as Leaving Cert students.

Mr Varadkar said that this phased basis is due to virus variants.

“This is something that we’re very keen to agree with everyone involved in education,” Mr Varadkar said.

Is there any chance of pubs or restaurants opening up any time soon?

Leo Varadkar said he is “optimistic” for the springtime.

“I am an optimist and I think that come the second quarter of the year, come April/May, with the better weather with case numbers down low, with the vaccine provided to a critical mass of the population, we’re going to be in a very different place,” said the Tánaiste.

When asked if there are any good news, Mr Martin said that “the time right now is to double down”.

Vaccine roll-out and issues with supply

The government is “not happy” with the news from AstraZeneca, where “significantly less” vaccine doses will be delivered.

51,000 people will receive the vaccine this week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said 143,000 people have been vaccinated so far. This includes 65,000 long-term residential care and 78,000 frontline healthcare workers.

The “vast majority” of nursing home staff and residents and people aged over 65 who are residents in long-term mental health and disability residences have been vaccinated.

April, May and June will be “significant” months for vaccinations, according to the Taoiseach.

This week, 2,600 people in long-term residential care will receive their second dose of the vaccine and under 4,000 will receive their first dose.

Zero Covid has not been considered as a strategy

The Government has “never been advised” to undertake a Zero Covid strategy by Nphet.

“I don’t think it’s possible or sustainable because it’s a promise we could never fulfil,” Mr Martin said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that if the government was to undertake a Zero Covid strategy, it would be difficult to “unseal” the country.

“When do you ever unseal? We would expose a naive population to the virus at one point,” he says.

He added that Nphet and Government find Zero Covid “frustrating” that Zero Covid would lead to Ireland “living like New Zealand”.

“It’s a false promise," he said.

Online Editors