Foreign embassies follow US in warning their citizens of the dangers of Irish street crime

Ireland’s reputation for the céad míle fáilte may be under threat, given the warnings issued to tourists by several foreign embassies.

Visitors to Ireland are being told they must be vigilant of petty crime, street fights in Temple Bar and even “bloody clashes between the families that control organised crime in Ireland”.

Last week the American Embassy advised US citizens to “keep a low profile” on Dublin’s streets in the wake of a violent assault on a tourist.

Other embassies have also been telling their citizens to express caution, and the warnings predate the assault on a US tourist in Dublin earlier this month which left him with serious injuries.

The Spanish embassy refers to “street fights” and the Hutch-Kinahan feud in a notice to citizens. Its travel advice for Ireland says this is a safe country and Dublin has crime rates comparable with other European capitals, but people coming here should take steps to keep safe.

It points to the role the housing crisis plays in accommodation fraud and recommends reserving a place to stay through official channels.

“Precautions must be taken in the busiest commercial areas of the main cities, in particular in Dublin, due to the presence of pickpockets,” the advice states.

“Street fights at night are frequent in the Temple Bar and Portobello areas, and in the O’Connell Street area, Parnell Square and the vicinity of Connolly Station, all in Dublin. Dublin is sporadically the scene of bloody clashes between the families that control organised crime in Ireland.”

​Other parts of the Spanish advice echo the US embassy’s sentiments last week. “It is advisable to be vigilant with personal belongings in tourist areas and in very crowded ones, such as shopping centers and pubs, and avoid lonely areas as much as possible, especially at night.”

Americans were last week told to remain aware of their surroundings and take steps to protect personal items such as passports, phones and jewellery.

New Zealanders and Canadians coming here have also been warned about petty crime.

Advice from the Kiwi embassy says violent crime can occur but tourists are rarely targeted. Nonetheless, they are told to “avoid secluded parks and unlit areas in inner-city locations after dark”.

Credit card fraud and ATM scams are also referenced.

“Car theft and break-ins occur particularly with rental cars which are targeted near tourist attractions and national parks, in both Dublin and elsewhere. We advise New Zealanders to be alert to their surroundings at all times and take steps to safeguard and secure their personal belongings.”

Canadians have been given similar advice, but were also told about cyber crime and romance fraud.

“Perpetrators may compromise public Wi-Fi networks to steal credit card or personal information,” Canada’s advice states.

“If you’re travelling to Ireland to meet someone you’ve otherwise only met online, you may be the victim of a scam. Be wary of attempts at fraud by persons who profess friendship or romantic interest over the internet.”

Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Tourism both said the guidance issued by the American embassy last week reflects common sense and their own advice for tourists. They said the majority of tourists coming here feel safe.

“It is vitally important that visitors to Dublin feel secure and have the best possible experience of our capital city,” a Fáilte Ireland spokeswoman added.