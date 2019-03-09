Forecasters issue snow-ice weather warning, 'hazardous conditions' expected nationwide

Forecasters have issued a nationwide snow-ice warning which will remain in place for more than 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero degrees this weekend, bringing wintry conditions and some sleet and snow.

The status yellow snow-ice warning will come into effect at 11pm this evening, Saturday, and will expire at 6am on Monday morning.

The report reads; "Scattered thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow expected during the period. Poor visibility, with slippery and icy conditions, will occur at times."

Snow-ice warning issued



Area: Ireland

Status: Yellow

Valid: from Saturday 09th, 11 p.m., to Monday 11th, 6 a.m. https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/KrM7CqMrKH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2019

Forecaster Gerry Murphy is warning the public of "hazardous conditions on roads and paths."

"It is set to be very wintry at times over the weekend," Mr Murphy told RTE Radio One.

"We will have more sleet and snow developing in many areas tonight and tomorrow.

"We're due further wintry showers in some parts of Ulster.

"Elsewhere, in the late afternoon rain will spread over Ulster, Connacht and parts of Leinster.

"Then, tonight, the weather will become very wintry. Over Munster and Ulster, the rain will turn to sleet and snow and will continue overnight," Mr Murphy added.

"Later tonight, a separate band of rain, sleet and snow will come in and snow will accumulate in Ulster, Connacht and parts of Leinster by the morning. This will make for hazardous conditions on roads and paths."

Sunday has been described by forecasters as a "cold, raw" day with widespread wintry showers or rain, hail, sleet or snow with a risk of thunder.

Temperatures are expected to rise again early next week as cloud cover increases.

However, the unsettled weather is set to continue next week with showers or showery rain.

Last night, snow-ice warning was in effect overnight in counties; Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 5cm were expected nationwide, the national forecaster said.

Online Editors