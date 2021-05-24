Forced landing of Ryanair jet in Belarus branded as ‘unacceptable’ by Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Belarus to detain a government opposition journalist as “absolutely unacceptable”.

The flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land after authorities in Belarus told the flight crew there was a “potential security threat on board” and instructed them to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk.

A fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane when it was just minutes from crossing into Lithuanian airspace.

There were around 170 people from 12 different countries on board the flight. Ryanair would not confirm if any Irish people were among the crew.

After several hours in Minsk, the plane took off again for Vilnius – but without journalist and opposition activist Roman Protasevich on board.

The incident has drawn international condemnation, with Mr Martin saying: “These unprecedented actions have caused widespread concern across the EU.”

He said the matter must be addressed at today’s meeting of the European Council.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described the incident as “extremely worrying”.

His department is engaging with their EU counterparts and Ryanair.

In a statement, the airline said: “The crew on a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius today were notified by Belarus ATC of a potential security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk.

“The aircraft landed safely and passengers were offloaded while security checks were completed by local authorities.

“Nothing untoward was found and authorities cleared the aircraft to depart together with passengers and crew after approximately seven hours on the ground in Minsk.

“Ryanair has notified the relevant national and European safety and security agencies and we apologise sincerely to all affected passengers for this regrettable delay which was outside Ryanair’s control.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was “utterly unacceptable” to force the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk.

“ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel to Vilnius immediately and their safety ensured,” she tweeted.

“Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences.”

Lithuania, where Mr Protasevich is based, urged the EU and NATO to respond.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the incident was serious and dangerous and required an international investigation.

President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda took to Twitter to demand the release of Mr Protasevich.

He said the forced landing in Minsk was an “unprecedented event”.

The press service at Minsk Airport had stated a bomb threat was reported on the plane from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania and that President Alexander Lukashenko had ordered it to land, with a fighter escort.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who also operates from Lithuania, called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation to kick Belarus out of the group.

The incident is certain to worsen already dire relations between the West and Belarus, which has been tightly controlled since 1994 by President Lukashenko. Mr Lukashenko is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Opponents accuse him of rigging a presidential election in his own favour last year and of then cracking down violently on the opposition. He denies electoral fraud.

Mr Protasevich (26), worked for an online opposition news service NEXTA, a Telegram channel that broadcast footage of mass protests against Lukashenko last year at a time when it was hard for foreign media to do so.

He now works for a different Telegram channel called Belamova and describes himself on Twitter ironically as the first “journalist-terrorist” in history.

He is wanted in Belarus on extremism charges and stands accused of organising mass riots and of inciting social hatred, allegations he denies.

Mr Protasevich had written on his channel earlier yesterday that he was concerned he was under surveillance as he boarded the plane.

He visited Athens to photograph Ms Tsikhanouskaya during a visit to the city.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called for an international response.

“I call on NATO and EU allies to immediately react to the threat posed to international civil aviation by the Belarus regime. The international community must take immediate steps that this does not repeat,” he said.

His adviser, Asta Skaisgiryte, said the operation to force the plane to land seemed to be pre-planned.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was “alarmed” by the actions of the Belarus government. “We are co-ordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications,” he tweeted.

The Belarusian department for organised crime control reported that Mr Protasevich had been detained before deleting the statement from its Telegram channel.

Around 35,000 people have been detained in Belarus since August, human rights groups say.



