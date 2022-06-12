| 10.6°C Dublin

Forced confessions case ‘could affect thousands of convictions’ processed through Northern Ireland’s Diplock courts

Michael Toner, Gerard Kelly and Gerry McGowan at the launch of the Ombudsman&rsquo;s report on Friday. Stephen Crumlish was too ill to attend. Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

“Hundreds if not thousands” of Troubles-related convictions could be impacted by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland’s latest investigation findings, a solicitor for four men forced to confess to the killing of a British soldier has said.

On Friday, Ombudsman Marie Anderson said four then  teenagers had made confessions to the murder of the soldier through the use of “oppressive and coercive means” by RUC officers.

