Forced confessions case ‘could affect thousands of convictions’ processed through Northern Ireland’s Diplock courts

“Hundreds if not thousands” of Troubles-related convictions could be impacted by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland’s latest investigation findings, a solicitor for four men forced to confess to the killing of a British soldier has said.

On Friday, Ombudsman Marie Anderson said four then teenagers had made confessions to the murder of the soldier through the use of “oppressive and coercive means” by RUC officers.

Gerry McGowan, Michael Toner, Stephen Crumlish and Gerard Kelly were charged with killing Lieutenant Stephen Kirby in Derry in 1979 but fled during their trial to live in the Republic.

All the charges were dropped in 1998 and the four men received damages from the PSNI in 2019. Speaking to the Sunday Independent, the men’s solicitor, Patricia Coyle, said the Ombudsman’s report was relevant to many other cases dealt with through the Diplock court system.

The men, who all still live in the Republic, made a complaint to the Police Ombudsman the confessions they made were fabricated and the interviewing officers had perverted the course of justice.

In her findings, Mrs Anderson said the four — three who were then aged 17, the other 18 — were subjected to a “coercive and oppressive atmosphere” and not given an opportunity to have legal representation before signing a total of 21 “confessional” statements.

The statements related to five terrorist incidents including the murder of 22-year-old Lt Kirby, who was shot dead by the IRA at Carlisle Terrace in Derry on February 14, 1979.

The four teenagers also signed statements admitting involvement in a number of punishment shootings in the city in January and February 1979.

Diplock courts were introduced in Northern Ireland in the 1970s and involved non-jury trials for terrorism-related cases.

“This case is not just significant to my four clients,” Ms Coyle said.

“The long-term and overarching significance of the Ombudsman’s conclusions arises from the fact that, in the 1970s, statistics confirm that between 75pc and 80pc of convictions through the Diplock court system were pursued solely on the basis of alleged confession evidence.

“That is obviously hundreds if not thousands of cases arising from the three holding centres in Northern Ireland — Strand Road Holding Centre, Castlereagh Holding Centre, and Gough Barracks — which were in operation at the time.

“That is a very startling statistic when put against the context of this particular case, and the Ombudsman’s findings in relation to features of this case, which are common to other cases and systemic failings.”

After fleeing Northern Ireland, the four teenagers lived with a priest in Co Donegal for two weeks, before Gerry McGowan and Gerard Kelly moved on to live in Dublin.

Mr McGowan eventually settled in Killarney, Co Kerry, where he now lives with his wife and two children.

In 1979, the Derry man had a promising football career, having signed schoolboy forms with Leicester City. However, his hopes of becoming a professional footballer in England were shattered after his arrest.

He did play for Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne in the League of Ireland — but the loss of his footballing dream was only one aspect of his life ruined.

“It has affected my whole life. I have been on edge for 40 years, I am not the same person I should have been,” he told the Sunday Independent. “The hardest thing for me is the post-traumatic stress disorder. It has affected me my whole life.

"There isn’t a day goes by without me thinking about this case. Not a day.

"It has affected my work life. Despite the fact of being innocent, I didn’t want people to know my history — so I didn’t push myself.

"I got a job in a hotel and that was it, I kind of hid away. I probably could have progressed more had this not happened, but it was a case of be quiet and shut up.

“I am on seven or eight tablets a day. My heart stopped and was restarted just two months ago, and I’ve no doubt the stress of this case has brought a lot of those problems on.”

Mr McGowan said the impact of the case has also been felt by the families of all four men.

“I made a promise to my father that when I left Derry that night I would not come back until it was legal to come home.

“My mother was dying in 1997. I got a phone call and spoke to her in Altnagelvin Hospital, but I couldn’t come up to see her before she passed away. That was hard. That’s a basic human right, to see your mother being buried, to see her on her death bed, to say your goodbyes.

“When she did pass away, they brought the funeral cortege down to Burt chapel in Donegal and I went into the chapel and they opened the coffin and I said my goodbyes to my mother.

"Then my wife and my son got into the funeral car and went to Derry to see my mother being buried — and I was put into another car and taken away. That is criminal.”

Mr McGowan recalled the moment when his daughter, who is now 25, found out about the case.

“I had a box hidden at the back of a cupboard full of documents and newspaper clippings about our case. When my daughter was about 10 or 11, she found it.

“That is how my daughter found out I was on the run. She was standing at the top of the stairs bawling her eyes out. When my wife spoke to her, my daughter said, ‘Do you know daddy murdered someone?’

“She read the headline and didn’t know the story. So I sat them down and showed them the movie In the Name of the Father, about the Guildford Four miscarriage of justice — and that’s how I told my kids about what had happened to me.”

He said Derry will always be his home, but the city holds “too many bad memories”.

“I could never live here again. Even this morning, I walked down past the Strand Road barracks and it gave me the creeps just to walk past it.

"But I wanted to walk past it for the last time because I felt I was getting a bit of closure.

"Maybe just to whisper to myself that they didn’t beat us. Our innocence has been proven.”​​​​​​