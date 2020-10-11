Force to spend €5m on upgrade of 'outdated' tech

The Garda is to spend almost €5m on a data centre upgrade, according to tender documents. The investment is a significant part of plans to update the Garda's strained and under-resourced Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

According to the documents, €4.75m has been set aside to upgrade servers and IT storage because most of the force's current "infrastructure components are end of life or are approaching end of life".

The documents outline a need to make Garda IT systems more efficient and "utilise up-to-date and emerging technologies to provide a modern scalable IT infrastructure for the organisation".

Garda headquarters at Phoenix Park, Dublin, houses the force's two current data centres, from which computer systems, telecommunications and storage systems are run. One of these centres is used for disaster recovery systems.

The Programme for Government commits to upgrading Garda infrastructure to support the implementation of the Report of the Commission on the Future of Policing.

The report said current Garda technology is "outdated and inadequate" and has negative impacts on policing and Garda resources.

A Garda spokesman said: "It should be noted that, as one of the largest ICT estates of any organisation in the country with over 100 large information systems, there is a requirement to ensure that all of An Garda Síochána hardware and software systems are supported and maintained."

Sunday Independent