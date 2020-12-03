Force of Covid-19 infection is ‘three to four times higher’ than health chiefs expected for Christmas period

Philip Nolan Chair of NPHET Irish Epidiomological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG) speaking to media at the Department of Health Covid-19 Press Briefing. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The force of Covid-19 infection is “three to four times higher” than health chiefs would have liked to see going into the festive period.

Speaking at tonight’s bi-weekly Covid-19 press conference, Maynooth University President and Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said that if the reproductive ‘R’ number, which is at 0.8 - 1, rises to 1.2 - 1.4 over Christmas, 300 to 600 cases per day are expected in the second week of January.

He said that people need to take “extreme caution” and limit their social contacts.

Read More

“Realistically, I think there’s a concern that we might see reproductive numbers in the range of 1.4 unless we collectively are exceptionally careful to limit our social contacts through the next six to eight weeks,” he said.

“If that happens, if we see a reproduction number somewhere between 1.2 and 1.4, this scenario sees us having between 300 and 600 cases a day in the second week of January.”

Professor Nolan said that the social mixing which took place in August and September gave an R number of 1.4, but anything higher would “see a faster acceleration or a faster spread of this disease”.

“It’s reasonable to be concerned that the level of social mixing over the Christmas period might be higher,” he said.

He spoke as six further deaths and 183 new cases of the virus were reported. However, the number of cases is believed to be around 100 cases lower, due to a technical issue with the automated system which transfers figures from laboratories to surveillance systems.

It is believed that there were “challenges in how it operated overnight”.

The current spread of the disease is “three to four times” higher than health chiefs would have liked, added Mr Nolan as he warned of a “significant surge of infection”.

“We approach the Christmas period with higher case numbers, a higher force of infection and a higher healthcare burden than we would have liked. The force of infection is three to four times greater than we would have liked,” he said.

“We really do advise extreme caution in terms of limiting our number of contacts per week and taking every precaution during those contacts in order to avert a significant surge of infection over the Christmas and New Year period.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that while there is worry about the current spread of the virus, it is hoped that Level 3 can maintain case numbers at the same level.

“We think that in broad terms, a level 3 is capable of holding numbers roughly around the same level, which is where we think we are at the moment.

“If we can maintain a high level of compliance with level 3, we have a high chance of holding things where things are at the moment,” he said.

He said that people need to take “extreme caution” and limit their social contacts.

Read More

Online Editors