‘For too long, people in the North have had to take the lead on progress by themselves. Maybe that should change,’ says Patrick Kielty on new movie

Patrick Kielty has said it is time politicians “led the way” in Northern Ireland as he reflected on how he had come to terms with his own past.

The Co Down-born comedian’s new movie, Ballywalter, premiered at the Belfast Film Festival.

While the film is not about the Troubles, one thing the cast and crew agree is that the conflict looms large.

The film follows Shane, played by Kielty, who, after the breakdown of his marriage, begins a weekly stand-up comedy course and develops a friendship with a down-on-her-luck taxi driver, Eileen, played by Dublin-born Seána Kerslake.

Initially, Kielty did not feel the Troubles played a role in the film, but after production began, he realised the underlying impact it has on the story and its characters.

“Whenever I read the scripts, I didn’t see it. [But] once I got on set and we started working it through – actually it was Seána Kerslake, she’s an incredible actress. In this movie, she plays Eileen – who pointed it out to me,” he said.

“She said something which really got me thinking.

“It was, ‘You can’t play anything set here without the Troubles coming into play’.

“It’s the backdrop of where people have come from and what they have lived through to get to the moment in time that they come together in the movie.”

He added: “This movie is about two people who have no one to help them, so they have to do it by themselves.

“And I think that for too long here, we’ve had to do stuff by ourselves.

“We’ve been leading the way and politicians have followed, and maybe it needs to be the other way round.”

He also feels the movie will resonate with people who have tried to disconnect from the Troubles or their roots in Northern Ireland before embracing their heritage.

Kielty’s father, Jack, was shot dead by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) in his Dundrum workplace in 1988. Three men were convicted in connection with the murder, but they were freed under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

Kielty feels being able to move on from the past is crucially important. “For good or bad, that’s me,” he said.

“And I think that, for a very long time, you know, I didn’t want to accept that.

“But it isn’t something that I’ve been through. It’s part of me.

Ballywalter’s Belfast-born, London-based writer, Stacey Gregg, said she took inspiration for the film from her own life.

“I knew that I wanted to tell the story in the landscape of Northern Ireland because I wanted it to be something to do with the post-traumatic stress that we see here, or the sort of trauma that Northern Ireland has experienced.

“But I wanted to tell it through human stories rather than explicitly,” she said.