For Those I Love wins RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year as Dermot Kennedy’s ‘Better Days’ lands best song

For Those I Love, aka David Balfe at Tolka Park, home of his beloved Shelbourne FC. Photo by Tiberio Ventura

For Those I Love’s self-titled album has been crowned RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year tonight.

The artist, whose real name is David Balfe, was announced as the winner by host Tracy Clifford live from Vicar Street in front of a live audience.

On accepting the award, Balfe said: “This is for my best friend Paul. I would trade all of this just to have him back”.

On the release of the self-titled album in March 2021, the Dubliner spoke about how the songs had been written following the death of his close friend Paul Curran and the effect his friend’s passing had on his life and music afterwards.

For those I love remembers Paul but also endeavours to glorify the other people dear to Balfe, with songs he created in “my Ma’s shed”.

The album was written and recorded in 2019 but did not have its official release until 12 months ago.

There were live performances from eight acts nominated for Album of the Year from nominees that included Elaine Mai, The Villagers, HousePlants, For Those I Love, Soda Blonde, Kojaque, Orla Gartland, Saint Sister and Bicep.

Dermot Kennedy scooped the award for RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year with ‘Better Days’.

Song of the Year Better Days was picked from a shortlist of 10 by fans, who cast their votes on their favourite Irish song of last year.

Dermot’s tune was confirmed the winner by The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue on 2FM on Thursday.

“I’m feeling very good. That’s a big one, that means a lot to me, thank you so much,” Dermot said in response to the news.

“Nice one! The fact it was a public vote too…that the song meant a lot to people in the last while and just how difficult things have been. So, thank you,” Dermot said.