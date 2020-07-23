'For this to happen naturally and to have twins too by ­complete chance is an absolute dream come true' - Rosanna and Wes 'thrilled' with surprise pregnancy

Rosanna Davison will ­welcome her two miracle babies shortly after her daughter Sophia celebrates her first birthday at the end of November.

The model told the Irish Independent she is "absolutely thrilled" at her surprise lockdown pregnancy with identical twin boys, who were conceived naturally after she became a mother last year from gestational surrogacy.

It's been a long and arduous road for the former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke, given that she suffered the devastation of losing 14 previous pregnancies.

Rosanna (36), who is at the midway point in her pregnancy, spoke of her hopes that other couples struggling to start a family will take comfort in her astonishing story.

The daughter of Chris de Burgh revealed her happy news on Instagram yesterday afternoon in a post that quickly went viral.

She said she was blown away by the messages that she received afterwards.

And she said that while she was "shocked" to discover that she was pregnant with twins, she has relished every moment of the journey.

She has struggled with morning sickness, says her appetite has soared and she is battling fatigue, but says she feels much better now that she has reached her fifth month.

"It feels great to share the news that we're at the halfway point of the pregnancy and we've had such an incredible outpouring of love from everybody so it's been an emotional afternoon," she said.

"The first trimester was tough with nausea and fatigue but I was just so shocked and grateful to be pregnant that I tried to embrace the hormonal rollercoaster.

"I've been feeling really good since about 13 weeks with plenty of energy. I'm mainly just extra hungry and need more sleep."

It's going to be a busy 2021 for the model, given that she is gearing up to welcome her twin boys shortly after Sophia turns one, meaning she will have three babies aged under 13 months.

"The twins are due just after Sophia's birthday. It just goes to show that miracles really do happen and I think for me, being relaxed during lockdown really helped," she added.

Rosanna had been told that she would never be able to carry her own baby full-term due to a suspected immune system dysfunction which medical intervention had failed to resolve.

While she had no issue ­getting pregnant, she had been unable to sustain the ­previous pregnancies, resulting in a string of heart-breaking miscarriages and a "challenging fertility journey".

"For this to happen naturally and to have twins too by ­complete chance is an absolute dream come true for us," she said.

Her twin baby news has confounded medics and she said her doctors can't offer an explanation for it.

But she believes that slowing down and relaxing completely at home during the lockdown helped her conceive.

The qualified nutritionist and two-time author said that fertility miracles may take time but they can happen in the "most unexpected and magical ways".

"As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope," she wrote on Instagram.

Rosanna has been widely credited for talking so openly about her struggle to become a mum and her gestational ­surrogacy journey. She said she wants to help de-stigmatise the issue.

Rosanna and her other half welcomed baby Sophia in a hospital in the Ukraine last November after they used a surrogate to start their family.

She had kept followers closely updated on her ­progress and said she would eventually love to write a book and film a documentary on what it's like for couples who experience fertility obstacles.

Rosanna recently said that having baby Sophia to look after during the pandemic was a huge blessing as it meant she could focus on being a mum after the world went into lockdown.

Her journey saw her undergo several rounds of IVF in the past and she said her heart went out to those couples whose treatment was ­suddenly cancelled during the crisis after all the clinics shut down.

She said the timing of their first baby's birth worked out so well for them but her heart grieved for those who were not so fortunate.

"Every single day, we look at Sophia in amazement and can't believe she's our daughter and that we've been this lucky," she recently told the Irish Independent.

"We don't take a moment of it for granted because it was such a long and challenging journey for us.

"We said before how lucky we both feel about the timing of her birth because so many women and couples had to put their fertility treatment plans on hold when the global crisis unfolded.

"My heart just goes out to them as it's so stressful already without this extra uncertainty.

"Staying positive and strong is really the only option right now."

