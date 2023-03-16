For serving gardaí, the threat of violence or even death is often around the corner

The horrific murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan provided a stark characterisation of the uniquely dangerous and unpredictable nature of modern police work.

There is no typical time or place where officers are most at risk. The potential threat of violence lurks around every corner and behind every door.

Even in the most tranquil and peaceful of places a situation can, in the flicker of an eye, descend into chaos with catastrophic consequences.

That is what happened on a street in the quiet town of Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on June 17, 2020, when the brave garda encountered Stephen Silver, a dangerous paranoiac who, the Central Criminal Court heard, harboured a “seething resentment” toward gardaí.

Yesterday, after two lengthy trials – the jury in the first trial failed to reach a verdict – the 46-year-old motorbike mechanic from Foxford, Co Mayo, was found guilty of capital murder.

The jury rejected Silver’s claim that he was guilty only of manslaughter by means of diminished responsibility induced by psychosis when he grabbed Garda Horkan’s pistol and shot him 11 times with it.

During the confrontation, he hit the detective on the head with the gun and then repeatedly squeezed the trigger, firing all of the weapon’s 15 rounds. Some of the shots were fired into Garda Horkan as he lay on the ground.

In his own evidence, Silver, who now faces the mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years, tried to claim he did not know the victim was a garda.

He claimed to be in a paranoid state and believed the garda was a “heavy down from Dublin” who was trying to kill him. However, prosecution counsel Michael Delaney SC successfully argued that Silver’s claim he was suffering from a psychotic episode was based on lies. “You cannot rely on what Mr Silver has said in interview or told psychiatrists or what he told the court. Because whether he is well or unwell, he has a tendency to embellish things or to tell outright lies,” Mr Delaney told the jury in his closing remarks.

During both trials, the killer claimed he had only once pulled the trigger of the detective’s Sig 9mm automatic pistol. But evidence was given that the trigger must be pulled for each individual shot.

“He denied itching for a confrontation with the gardaí, but we suggest the evidence suggests the opposite,” the prosecutor said.

Silver’s conviction for capital murder will bring some closure to the fallen hero’s family, garda colleagues and the wider public he protected and served with diligence during his 25-year career of unblemished service to the State.

On the afternoon of that fateful day, he had signed out his pistol to go on patrol as he normally did. He had no way of knowing that it would be used to end his life so violently nine hours later.His death, which shocked the nation, underlined the random danger that every officer faces on the job.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris acknowledged that “Colm’s death reinforces to every member of An Garda Síochána the reality of the dangers and the uncertainty of the work that we face every day.”

Policing is distinct from other hazardous occupations – where the risk is more calculable – because its core tasks require officers to face situations where the risk lies in the unpredictable outcome of encounters with other people.

Seasoned gardaí will tell you that there is no manual of standard operating procedures for dealing with people like Stephen Silver. Each situation is unique.

The multitude of situations that gardaí face usually arise in emergencies, where there is an inherent risk of conflict.

The Garda organisation is the one agency everyone depends on to clean up the mess and keep a lid on trouble. Officers naturally run towards that trouble. They are the ones who have to deal with the carnage left in accidents, assaults, murders and suicides.

And all the evidence shows that the job of a garda is becoming increasingly dangerous, with assaults and intimidation of officers noticeably on the rise. It is only when a garda is gunned down in the street that we give thought to the dangers and risks for those charged with maintaining the thin blue line.

Colm Horkan was the 89th garda to be killed in the line of duty since the foundation of An Garda Síochána.

By way of tragic coincidence, the murder occurred just weeks before the 40th anniversary of the deaths of two other gardaí who were also based in Castlerea station.

On July 7, 1980, Henry Byrne and John Morley, both of whom were married with young children, were shot by an INLA gang while responding to an armed bank robbery.

Byrne and Morley shared many similarities with their colleague who walked in their footsteps and fell in the line of duty four decades later. The three were fervent Mayo GAA stalwarts who worked tirelessly for their communities. They were also heroes, whose names will be forever remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice.