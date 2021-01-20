| 4.1°C Dublin

For four years our Taoisigh pandered to Trump, doffing our caps to a bully

Fionnán Sheahan

‘Ireland first’ policy adopted on DC visits

Enda Kenny, then Taoiseach, with US president Donald Trump in Washington, DC, before St Patrick's Day 2017. Photo: Niall Carson / PA Wire Expand

The Donald doesn’t do subtlety. When Enda Kenny stood in the East Room of the White House seemingly lecturing the new US president on the value of immigrants, Donald Trump didn’t pick it up as a criticism of his hardline policies. He stood there nodding.

The new leader of the Free World was only two months into his term in office when the St Patrick’s Day bandwagon rolled into Washington.

Elected on a promise of building a wall along the Mexican border, his first major act was to initiate a travel ban on people travelling from predominantly Muslim countries.

