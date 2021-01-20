For four years our Taoisigh pandered to Trump, doffing our caps to a bully

The Donald doesn’t do subtlety. When Enda Kenny stood in the East Room of the White House seemingly lecturing the new US president on the value of immigrants, Donald Trump didn’t pick it up as a criticism of his hardline policies. He stood there nodding.

The new leader of the Free World was only two months into his term in office when the St Patrick’s Day bandwagon rolled into Washington.

Elected on a promise of building a wall along the Mexican border, his first major act was to initiate a travel ban on people travelling from predominantly Muslim countries.

Speaking at the traditional shamrock ceremony, the then Taoiseach labelled St Patrick “the patron of immigrants”, and appealed to the president to take a more favourable view of immigrants.

“Ireland came to America because, deprived of liberty, of opportunity, of safety, of even food itself, the Irish believed. Four decades before Lady Liberty lifted her lamp we were the wretched refuse on the teeming shore,” Mr Kenny said.

“We believed in the shelter of America, in the compassion of America, in the opportunity of America. We came and we became Americans. We lived the words of John F Kennedy long before he uttered them – we asked not what America could do for us but what we could do for America. And we still do.”

Read More

“We want to give and not to take,” he told a room full of VIP invited guests mainly from the Irish-American community.

The US and global media hailed the speech as a critique of the president’s hard line on immigration. The Taoiseach’s handlers leaped on the international coverage, claiming he had stood up to Mr Trump and moaned the Irish media gave him no credit for it.

Mr Kenny made no reference to Mexicans, Latin Americans, Muslims or the travel ban. In reality, this was about lobbying for 50,000 Irish undocumented migrants in the US, which comes up every March as our government seeks to cut an exclusive deal. Mr Trump’s foreign policy of “America first” was matched by an ‘Ireland first’ approach when our Taoiseach went to the White House.

A racist, sexist, inflammatory bully, who was a cheerleader for Brexit, occupied the White House for four years – and our leaders pandered to him, doffing their caps for valuable access to the corridors of power. On our best behaviour, nothing was allowed to jeopardise the invitation back.

Surely the ‘hail fellow, well met’ approach of Mr Kenny would change 12 months later when Leo Varadkar, our modern leader and son of a migrant himself, went to Washington as Taoiseach in 2018.

Mr Varadkar was even worse, seeking to ingratiate himself by pointing out he had helped the future US president to resolve a planning issue a few years earlier. His future coalition colleague, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, accused Mr Varadkar of having “privately interfered in the planning process” by speaking to Clare County Council about a planning application for a wind farm near Mr Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort.

Mr Varadkar also referenced the undocumented Irish, as his government pushed for a deal on Capitol Hill, which ultimately failed.

Flanked by a stern-faced Melania, Mr Trump reflected at his third shamrock ceremony in 2019: “Through trial and triumph, ups and downs, thick and thin, the extraordinary Irish people have stood by America’s side and America will always stand by theirs. And I have to say that we have literally never had a better relationship with Ireland than we do, based on the relationship that we have,” he said, turning directly to the Taoiseach.

Mr Trump visited Doonbeg himself a few months later, again with the red carpet rolled out. The traditional presentation of the shamrock at the White House was cancelled because of concerns over the coronavirus last year as the Covid-19 crisis overshadowed the last visit of the Taoiseach during the Trump presidency.

After his trips to the White House were over, Mr Varadkar got brave and backed Joe Biden in the US election. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have condemned Mr Trump’s failure to accept the US election result and inciting the riot on Capitol Hill.

President Trump’s love of adoration and ceremony meant the traditional Oval Office meeting, lunch on Capitol Hill and shamrock reception always went ahead. The access allows lobbying on key items and is vital to our economic considerations as 700 US firms employ 160,000 workers in Ireland. The pragmatism outweighs opportunities for virtue signalling.

Diplomats have pointed out that former president Barack Obama was less enthused about the events and there was a danger they might not continue. He went along with it to appease the Irish-American lobby in the Democrats.

Fifty years to the day since the inauguration in 1961 of JFK, another Irish-American Catholic will take his oath of office. JFK was the youngest US president at 43 and Mr Biden is the oldest to assume office at 78. He has stacked the White House with Irish-Americans. Among friends, the invitations to the White House will continue – for now.