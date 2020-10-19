For auction: Rare replica of 'Book of Kells' and a Joyce death mask

A rare facsimile of the Book of Kells and a bronze death mask of James Joyce are to go under the hammer this month. It is estimated that if you were to view two pages of the Book of Kells per week at Dublin's Trinity College Library, it would take more than seven years to inspect the entire tome.

However, if you have the cash, there is an alternative.

In 1986 Trinity College Library and specialist facsimile publisher Faksimile Verlag, of Lucerne in Switzerland, began a four-year collaboration to produce the first complete colour facsimile of the manuscript.

The challenges were many, not least access to the most protected manuscript the firm had ever encountered and the fact the printers had never come across some of the colours used in its illumination. But using a custom-designed photographic process, each page was photographed and reproduced.

"The result was a faithful reproduction of all 680 pages of the manuscript bound in fine white leather… and accompanied by a scientific commentary edited by Peter Fox, Trinity College librarian and archivist," explained Stuart Purcell, head of collectables at Mullen Associates Auctioneers.

"In 1990 the price for one of the 1,480 copies produced was €8,888. It was the first time since it entered the safe-keeping of Trinity College Library in 1661 that someone could leaf through the book that is regarded as Ireland's greatest contribution to world culture."

The facsimile of Book of Kells is expected to sell for between €5,000 and €7,000 in the Collector's Cabinet auction at Mullen's in Dublin on October 31.

Meanwhile, for James Joyce enthusiasts one of six bronze death masks made after the Dublin writer passed away in a Zurich hospital in 1941 is also up for auction.

Joyce's wife, Nora, authorised a local sculptor, Paul Speck, to make two plaster death masks. Unknown to Nora, Speck made a third cast, which is now in the United States Library of Congress.

Before parting with his mask, Speck made six more plaster replicas. One found its way into the hands of Dublin architect Michael Scott. Sometime in the late 1950s or 1960s, Mr Scott used his plaster mask to make six bronzes of the death mask.

Mounted on a marble plinth that's engraved with the words, 'James Joyce - 1882-1941', it is expected to fetch up to €2,000.

