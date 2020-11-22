| 5.2°C Dublin

'For a long time I felt terrible about being around Ian Bailey'

Jim Sheridan has secured Ian Bailey's help for his five-part documentary on Sophie Toscan du Plantier, writes Niamh Horan

Jim Sheridan at home in Ballsbridge. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Jim Sheridan at home in Ballsbridge. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Ian Bailey sits alone in his garden shed. His face looks haunted, his appearance dishevelled. He stares into a camera, takes a long sip of red wine and begins to talk.

"This is Ian Bailey interviewing Ian Bailey..." he says. "Hello Ian."

The idea for the confessional-style diary was Jim Sheridan's. Last year, the three-time-Oscar-nominated director gave Bailey a hand-held camera and encouraged the man arrested twice over the west Cork murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to unburden himself. The results were better than Sheridan expected.

