Footfall in Dublin surges 90pc in one month as crowds return to the capital

Dublin City has seen a recent surge in footfall as crowds return following the easing of restrictions and the return of outdoor dining.

More than 150,000 people were recorded in Dublin city centre on the June Bank Holiday Monday, up from 79,000 one month earlier for the May Bank Holiday, representing a 90pc increase, Dublin City Council has said.

While the return of outdoor dining can claim some responsibility for the increased traffic in the capital, it forms part of a greater trend of people returning to the city centre post-lockdown.

Footfall in the city increased 45pc since April and is up 114pc since January when Ireland was in the most severe lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as Dublin City Council (DCC) is launching a new campaign ‘We Can Dublin Again’ to encourage everyone to enjoy all the amenities and attractions Dublin City has to offer.

“Over the course of the pandemic, many people missed different things about Dublin,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland.

“Whether it be a day out exploring the shops and markets; trips to the zoo, museums or galleries; or simply meeting up at your favourite restaurant or café for lunch or dinner with family or friends. There is so much this great City has to offer.

“After what has been an exceptionally tough time for businesses, it is heart-warming to see people, both from Dublin and from around the country, come back to the City and enjoy all of the unique and special amenities and attractions it has to offer,” she added.

DCC has rolled out a number of initiatives to assist the recovery of Dublin City, including traffic-free streets to facilitate outdoor dining at Anne Street South, Dame Court, South William Street, Drury Street, and Sandymount Village.

Weekend evening traffic-free streets on Capel Street and Parliament Street have also been extended to 12 weeks from six to promote footfall in the city centre.

Almost 400 street furniture licences have been granted in the capital to facilitate an outdoor summer.

“It’s just over a month since outdoor dining resumed, and two months since shops reopened, so these figures are really encouraging,” said Coilín O’Reilly, Dublin City Council’s director of city recovery.

“The number of people in the City is 79pc more compared to June last year. But we still have a way to go to get back to pre-Covid levels. However, with more restrictions set to ease in the near future, we are very optimistic that more people will visit the City in the coming weeks and enjoy all the great amenities and attractions it has to offer,” he said.