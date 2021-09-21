Footfall in Dublin city up 10pc as thousands begin phased return to the office

THE number of people in Dublin city centre rose by 10pc as a phased return to the office began yesterday.

New figures from the business organisation Dublin Town show footfall increased by 10.2pc compared with the same day last week as restrictions were further lifted.

Footfall was up 16.9pc on the same day last year.

There are still thousands of people working from home as many employers are offering staff blended working arrangements.

Most are staggering the return to on site working, while others have pushed back their return dates due to the Delta variant.

Chief executive of Dublin Town, Richard Guiney, said footfall was up 20.6pc on South William Street and by 19.4pc on Capel Street.

“Interestingly, these streets have a lot of restaurants, and show people who were back went for lunch,” he said.

Mr Guiney said the figures are encouraging but he would not be “buying bottles of champagne yet”.

“It seems that people went back into the office and decided to potter around in the city.

“It’s one day’s data and the weather was pleasant so we’re not going to get carried away as all of these things can impact. But the weather was ok last week as well.”

He said there is a lot of hybrid working planned, but consumer-facing businesses will “do ok” even if people are in the office three days a week.

“There will be days they will pop down into town and do a bit of shopping or meet their friends or have a drink after work,” he said.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this week would mark another milestone in our recovery from the pandemic as the phased return to the office and indoor activities were permitted.

He said over 85pc of the population over 12 is fully vaccinated and it is expected that over 90pc of over-16s would be doubled jabbed within days.