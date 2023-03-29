Footballer Adam Idah says he quit social media over online abuse

Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah has backed calls for an identity check for those who hold social media accounts as he spoke about the “hate” he received online which caused him to close his own social media.

Norwich City player Idah, who was born in Cork but has Nigerian heritage, said it was “outrageous” that members of the Republic of Ireland under-15 side were the targets of racial abuse on social media last week.

In response to the social media posts, the FAI condemned the “vile and horrific racist abuse aimed at players from our men’s under-15 international squad on multiple social media outlets” and reported the matter to the gardaí.

Idah, who says he was also subjected to racist abuse online, called for action from social media companies.

“There should be an identity check when you do set up these social media things, every company should know who is on their app, these things shouldn’t be said.

“I have been off Twitter for two or three months, I came off that, I just one day decided not to be on it, to not see all the comments, if I do have a good game, you might see that one comment that’s bad – that will put you down for the rest of the day, so the best thing for me was to come off it,” he said.

“I had it in the UK, I played a game [for Norwich] against Crystal Palace and when I went on my Instagram there were a few comments, it’s not a nice feeling and the club helped me with that. You don’t want to be seeing lots of hate all the time.

“It’s probably the thing I was on the most and seeing all these things is not nice so I had to come off it (social media). And it was the best thing I did, I don’t see anything now, I can recommend that to most people, stay away from it.”

He noted the diversity of the Irish senior side which has players of African heritage, like Idah, Chiedozie Ogbene and Gavin Bazunu. He told the under-15 players to ignore questions from social media posts about their Irishness.

“The lads know themselves they are Irish, no matter what colour skin you are, what religion you are. If you want to play for this badge, then you are more than welcome, they want to put in as much work as everyone else and fight for their place in the team, I stand by them.”