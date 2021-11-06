‘Football shirts are always remembered for the success or lack of success of the team’

THE journey started out in an itchy, blue, woollen jersey with long sleeves, worn by a fledgling Ireland side for the 1924 Paris Olympics.

They were the games made famous by the film Chariots of Fire and Ireland was making its first appearance as an independent nation amid a crippling heatwave, with temperatures hovering at around 45C.

“One set of shirts, no washing, made from wool in the heat of Paris in June. Can you imagine?” asks Eddie O’Mahony – an ultimate fan who has each Ireland jersey ever made in his impressive collection. He even owns the actual jersey Roy Keane should have worn in Saipan in the 2002 World Cup.

Not surprisingly, none of those original 1924 jerseys remain in existence, though Eddie has a replica. He has tried it on, only to confirm his suspicions that it is far from comfortable.

And now the issue of comfort has reared its head again - with an orange jersey unveiled by the FAI as the latest offering for the Green Army.

For many, it is a trigger that brings back uneasy memories of 1997. That was the last time the side wore orange amid a crushing defeat at Skopje that ended any chance of topping the World Cup 98 group, with Jason McAteer’s red card sparking a mass brawl after his kung-fu kick into the chest of Artim Sakiri.

For ever after, “I had a Macedonia” has been a phrase used to sum up situations of disaster and the Ireland side has never worn orange since - until now, that is.

As a connoisseur, Eddie is a fan of the new jersey.

“It’s very nice. But anything modern – particularly the evocative orange shirt is going to divide opinions,” he said, adding that he had also liked the original ’97 version which was “almost a psychedelic orange that summed up the era at that time. It was very ‘rave’.”

“And it’s a funny thing – you’d think naturally because it makes up a third of our flag that we would have used it a lot more.”

Back in 1997, when that first orange jersey was introduced, Ireland was a very different place, he points out.

“Famously the orange kit at the time was seen as a very bold statement, politically.”

On the eve of the launch of the ’97 kit, the warehouse was the target of a massive heist, worth over a million pounds, when a gang broke in cleaning it out of stock in what was the biggest non-bank, non-jewellery robbery in the country at the time. The INLA are thought to have been behind it.

“The orange jersey is part of our football history,” said Eddie, who has written a new book ‘Green White Orange’ based on his own unparalleled collection.

But he is willing to keep an open mind on how it might affect performance, saying the real test will come on November 14, when Ireland wear the orange lining out against Luxembourg.

“If they’re wearing the new kit and if they lose, people will say ‘we had a Luxembourg’.”

“Football shirts are always remembered for the success or lack of success of the team.”

However he does not think the orange will be the classic piece of 2021. “That will be the blue centenary jersey that they wore against Qatar,” he said. “That’s the one that will go down as a classic.”

With that one safely in his collection, his next swoop will be on the orange one. The collection is named for James Nolan, the young Ireland fan who tragically died in Poland during Euro 2012. Ultimately, he hopes to be able to house it in an Irish football museum.

“I’ve been banging on doors but with no luck so far. Dalymount Park is due to be redeveloped shortly and it would make a good home for it. The GAA has an incredible museum – don’t tell me there shouldn’t be one for soccer.”

Eddie’s top five list of iconic Irish jerseys:

1. The green home shirt from 1988 worn by Ray Houghton when he scored against England at Stuttgart. “That’s in the collection. I’m very proud,” said Eddie.

2. The white world cup 1990s shirt worn against Italy in the quarter final in Rome. “That is part of the fabric of the nation,” he said.

3. Packie Bonner’s grey shirt from the penalty shootout in 1990.

4. Richard Dunne's famous ‘homemade' number 5 jersey worn during Ireland's nil all draw in Moscow against Russia 2011. “I have that one too. It was auctioned for charity and unfortunately I didn’t win it but the person who did get it felt it would have a better home with me. There might have been some money transferred. It’s still got the blood and the market on it. It’s very much a classic,” said Eddie.

5. The 1997 orange ‘Macedonia’ jersey. “It’s a stunning looking shift. It was so ground-breaking.”

Eddie’s least favourite jerseys:

1. The ones people don’t like are the ones associated with leaner times – we didn’t qualify for euros in 2000 Macedonia scored a late goal there - we were wearing standard kit.

2. We didn’t qualify for anything from ‘94 to 2002 and even though some incredible kits they didn’t actually capture the imagination of the public because the results weren’t great.

3. The jerseys worn at the euros in Poland in 2012. “They were really lovely – green with a herringbone yellow effect. But the results were poor so people don’t particularly remember them with fondness.”

4. The 2001 shirt worn against Portugal and Holland. “Roy Keane had a great game but the fabric itself was very heavy, thick and it feels itchy. People would say it’s a great design but not great to wear,” said Eddie.



