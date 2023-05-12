Football nets left out after play can injure foxes, warns animal charity

"We are asking the public again to please please put football nets away at night time and not leave them in back gardens or on green areas in housing estates,” the charity said.

One of the foxes who became tangled in a football net this week. Photo: Twitter / @DublinSPCA.

Football nets can have a dangerous impact on foxes and should be “put away,” an animal charity has warned.

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSCPA) wrote on Twitter today to reveal how a fox cub became trapped in a net in south Dublin.

A photo shared of the small fox shows how tangled it became in the netting before a DSPCA inspector was able to free the cub.

"And another poor fox cub caught in a football net in south county Dublin,” the charity said. “Thankfully our inspector Shane was able to cut it free.

"Please put football nets away after play,” the charity asked. “Protect our wildlife.”

It is the second time in two days that the DSCPA has urged residents to put football nets away once they are no longer needed.

"Another poor victim of a football net,” the charity said on Twitter yesterday. “Thankfully, our inspector was able to cut him free and he ran off.

Another poor victim of a football net 😣. Thankfully our inspector was able to cut him free and he ran off. Can we please AGAIN remind you to put football nets away after play and protect our wildlife #animalrescue #fox #dspca pic.twitter.com/QSdElBQnqt — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) May 10, 2023

"Can we please again remind you to put football nets away after play and protect our wildlife.”

In April, the charity shared a similar warning when a “terrified” cub became another victim of a football net.

"We are asking the public again to please please put football nets away at night time and not leave them in back gardens or on green areas in housing estates,” the charity said. “This little guy could have very easily died.”

The animal charity also revealed another little cub came into their care after being attacked by birds this week.

"He was found lying motionless and birds were attacking him,” the charity said. “We’re keeping everything crossed for him.”