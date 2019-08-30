The weather isn't going to play ball during Sunday's historic All-Ireland senior football final, according to Met Éireann.

The weather isn't going to play ball during Sunday's historic All-Ireland senior football final, according to Met Éireann.

Football fans to get soaker at Croker as final 'unlikely to stay dry'

If it's any consolation to the hordes of GAA fans who were unable to secure tickets for the showdown between Dublin and Kerry, at least they won't get soaked watching the match inside instead of at Croke Park.

While it won't be raining throughout the match, it's not likely to stay dry either, said forecaster John Eagleton.

"I wouldn't guarantee a fully dry day for the match," he said. "But it won't be persistent rain."

For around 82,000 punters who were lucky enough to score a ticket for the match - as well as thousands more expected to watch the nail-biting showdown on a giant screen at Smithfield Market in the centre of Dublin - he advised they bring a jumper as well as rain gear.

Daytime highs are not expected to exceed 14C or 15C and there will be a bit of a breeze to keep things "on the cool side", he said.

Those heading to Electric Picnic this weekend should pack warm clothing as well as rain gear and wellies, he added. The music festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, is expected to start off on a soggy note tonight when widespread rain moves into Leinster and Munster in the late evening.

Those driving to Stradbally from the north and west are also advised to heed a Status Yellow rainfall warning affecting Connacht, as well as counties Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, with between 30mm and 50mm of rain forecast.

The warning is in effect from 6am today until 6am tomorrow. Rain will taper off to a mix of sun and showers by tomorrow afternoon, with highs of between 15C and 18C and moderate west to north-west winds.

Sunday will be similar but cooler, with daytime highs of just 14C to 17C.

Irish Independent