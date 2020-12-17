Football fans asked to play their part in Covid-19 battle on All-Ireland weekend

Dublin and Mayo will go head to head once again in the 2020 All-Ireland football final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Gardaí are urging Dublin and Mayo football supporters – and all GAA fans – to enjoy this Saturday’s All-Ireland Football Final safely by following the public health guidelines and regulations.

Excitement levels are likely to be high as Mayo seek to end a 69-year footballing famine while Dublin look to make it six years in ownership of Sam Maguire in a row.

An Garda Síochána and the GAA have stressed the need for supporters to remember their individual and collective responsibility to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Both organisations are working together at a national and county level, as well with relevant government departments, on minimising the spread of Covid-19 among supporters before, during and after the match.

Gardaí are also working with pubs and restaurants, particularly in Dublin and Mayo, to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and regulations, and will continue their high visibility patrols focused on key city and urban locations and, in particular, the night time economy.

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, John Twomey said the supporters of Limerick and Waterford showed "great community spirit" last weekend with very high levels of compliance and he hopes to see the same this weekend.

“It is vital that we see the same from all those involved in Dublin and Mayo.

"The All-Ireland Football Final is always an incredible occasion and this year it will be special for many people especially given the last nine months. However, Covid-19 doesn’t relax or let-up for an All-Ireland Final, no matter how historic.

“The virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey has advised people to leave public places if they are too busy during the match or the subsequent celebrations, and asked supporters to remember Nphet advice pointing to singing and shouting being a spreader of the virus.

"We want everyone to enjoy the occasion safely so that they, their families and fellow supporters can have a happy and healthy Christmas and new year”.

