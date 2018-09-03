Footage has emerged online of a Dublin GAA supporter attacking a man who appeared to be sleeping rough.

Footage shows Dublin supporter 'kicking man in the head' just hours after GAA final

In a video posted on social media, which has since gone viral and has been shared more than 2,000 times, a man wearing a Dublin jersey is seen kicking another man in the head.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at around 6.30pm in the Parnell Street area on Dublin's northside.

It occurred as crowds dispersed from Croke Park after the Dublin GAA team made history with their fourth All-Ireland victory in a row.

Witness Patrick Paget told Independent.ie he noticed "shouting and roaring" while on his way home from work.

"People were shouting trying to stop [the Dublin supporter] and he was shouting back. He just kept kicking your man," he said.

"I wasn’t even thinking about it at the time. I just seen him getting a few kicks in the head."

The man, who had been sitting in a doorway, remained on the ground throughout the alleged attack.

"He didn’t get up off the ground. He was stunned. He got a couple of boots to the head."

Witnesses said the supporter walked from the scene with two of his friends as onlookers appealed for him to come back.

Local councillor Gary Gannon condemned the attack and said it doesn’t represent the wider Dublin community who came out to support the 'Boys in Blue' yesterday.

"I was disgusted to see the video and I hope the guards are investigating it," he said.

"The guy that carried out that attack doesn’t represent the people of Dublin."

Online Editors