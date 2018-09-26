Footage of more sinkholes leads to fresh fears among evacuated locals

Dramatic footage has emerged of two more large sinkholes in a field near a GAA pitch and community centre.

It led to fresh fears amongst residents in the area that their houses are vulnerable despite mining company Gyproc Ireland insisting the issue is confined to a 2km zone.

Evacuated residents fear they won't be allowed home before Christmas amid the safety concerns.

A deal to move the GAA club's training grounds to a new site has also been put on ice.

Magheracloone GAA club in Co Monaghan had been negotiating a deal with mining company Gyproc Ireland to move the training grounds several hundred metres away.

However, after the massive sinkhole appeared in its current grounds the agreement is to be shelved until safety concerns can be remedied.

Now footage has emerged which shows further damage to a nearby field, with two holes apparent from the air.

"It's the uncertainty over the whole lot of it - even people living there don't know what's going to happen under them," local man Daniel Boylan said.

Francis Jones, chairman of Magheracloone GAA club, said: "We have had talks with Gyproc and they said they were going to relocate us but the final details hadn't been signed off. We had our plans up and it was to be a couple of hundred metres away from where we are now. It would be four or five years down the line but we would want everything thoroughly investigated before we move anywhere now. We won't move unless it is.

"All the neighbouring clubs have offered to help us and we were due to have a senior game on Saturday in Meathill that was supposed to be a home game here.

"It looks like this will be a long process, unfortunately."

Yesterday, a team of geologists working with Gyproc Ireland and Monaghan County Council began a survey of the region to assess impact and risk of further collapse.

The outcome of that survey is not expected for a number of days while an exclusion zone remains and a number of residents have been evacuated to nearby hotels.

A spokesperson for Gyproc Ireland said it was still investigating a 2km zone in the region and said all areas outside remain unaffected.

But Mr Boylan said: "We're lucky in one way that it wasn't someone's house but we just don't know... Christmas is coming up and there is a question of whether they are going to get back into their houses."

A huge community effort is under way to support the club.

Boylan's pub and venue has agreed to host functions planned for the damaged community centre, and residents have set about fundraising for the club's activities. Local resident Evelyn Matthews, whose son trains with one of the GAA club's underage teams, set about raising thousands to replace inaccessible equipment locked in the clubhouse.

"My nine-year-old was upset because he didn't think he was going to get back to training. So we're trying to get them all back up and running."

