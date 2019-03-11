A Co Galway takeaway truck serving up fresh Irish lamb dishes has been named among the best street food vendors in the world.

Food with a view: Takeaway truck listed in book of 'best in the world'

The Misunderstood Heron, based on the shores of the majestic Killary Fjord in Connemara, is the only Irish entry in Lonely Planet's new book titled 'Around the World in 80 Food Trucks'.

The new book describes how culinary trucks around the world are serving up everything from sea bass ceviche and Lebanese msakhan to Indian-inspired paneer poutine and old-fashioned American peach cake.

Takeaway trucks in Ireland traditionally serve up fish and chips or burgers, but a whole new industry of culinary trucks has sprung up around the country over the past decade. The Misunderstood Heron, run by husband-and-wife duo Kim Young and Reinaldo Seco, is the first street food outlet listed in Lonely Planet's new book.

The couple source their delicious takeaway fare from farm-fresh produce sourced from along the Wild Atlantic Way.

"Using the finest local produce, their fare includes fresh mussels straight from the fjord; parsley and coriander falafel boxes; and stuffed empanadas," said the Lonely Planet book.

"One of their most popular dishes, spicy lamb samosas, was inspired by their travels around India, and uses Killary lamb from a nearby farm."

The couple also serve up old family favourites reflecting their Irish and Chilean roots.

Irish Independent