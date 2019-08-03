More Irish supermarkets have been forced to recall bottled water because of "elevated" levels of arsenic.

Food watchdog orders recall of more bottled water from stores over raised arsenic levels

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has ordered some branded still, sparkling and flavoured waters from Aldi, Dunnes and Lidl to be immediately recalled.

Earlier this week, water from Spar and Londis was taken off the shelves because of higher than normal levels of the heavy metal.

Long-term exposure to high levels of arsenic can lead to chronic poisoning, with skin cancer and skin lesions among the characteristic effects. The FSAI issued a statement on its website, confirming that arsenic was detected at about the legal limit in several branded still and sparkling bottled waters.

"The implicated batches are being recalled from consumers. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches," the statement read.

The FSAI has advised customers not to drink the affected water and to seek medical attention if they feel ill or unwell.

The list of recalled bottled water on the FSA website is:

Aldi/Comeragh (still and sparkling); Applegreen (still); Broderick (still); Dunnes (still, sparkling and flavoured); Itica (still); Lidl (still); Londis (still); Mace (still); Macari (still); Plane (still); San Marino (still); Spar (still).

More details can be found on the FSAI website at: www.fsai.ie

Irish Independent