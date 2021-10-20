The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is urging parents to be vigilant around the dangers of cannabis edible jellies this Halloween.

The FSAI is urging parents and guardians to be extremely vigilant to the dangers of inadvertent consumption by children of cannabis edibles containing the psychoactive cannabis component known as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

This is due to a growing availability in Ireland of food products, in particular jelly sweets, that contain significant amounts of THC.

This year to date, six children under the age of ten have been hospitalised after accidentally consuming THC-containing products, which looked like normal jelly sweets. There have also been reports of teenagers falling seriously ill, and in some cases requiring hospitalisation, after having seizures and becoming unconscious from overdosing on these cannabis edibles.

The FSAI is issuing the warning ahead of Halloween, where there is an increased risk of people, particularly children, unwittingly consuming edibles.

These types of products are “intentionally packaged” to resemble popular brands of jellies in order to avoid detection, the FSAI has said.

The FSAI states that the high concentrations (up to 50mg/jelly) of THC in these illicit edible sweets can pose serious health risks, particularly to teenagers and children of all ages whose neurological, physical and physiological development could be impacted negatively.

Depending on the THC concentration, eating one of these jellies can mean ingesting a level of THC that is 5-10 times higher than that inhaled when smoking cannabis.

“The real concern is that children are not aware of the dangers and if they manage to gain access to a bag of these jellies, they will rarely eat just one and therefore, overdosing is a very likely outcome.

“Unlike the almost immediate effects from smoking cannabis, there is at least a thirty-minute time delay from consumption of cannabis edibles until the initial effects are felt. This poses a serious risk to those who have eaten these jellies who might mistakenly believe that they need to consume several jellies to feel an effect and then find they have overdosed when it is too late.

“Cannabis toxicity can cause cognitive and motor impairment and in the case of children this can be extreme, lasting up to 24 to 36 hours after consumption,” the FSAI said.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said the prevalence of edibles in communities and schools around the country is a “growing cause for concern”.

“We know adults and/or teenagers are ordering these illegal products from online or other illegal sources for their own personal use. However, they often have no understanding of the real health dangers of these products.

“The prevalence of these edible products containing THC in communities and schools around the country is a growing cause for concern and parents and guardians should be extra vigilant during festivities such as Halloween where parties will be underway, and the risk of accidental consumption of these products is considerably higher.”

