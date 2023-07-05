Follow the Oireachtas committee as Chair of RTÉ Board calls for C&AG to have oversight of broadcaster’s finances

The chair of the RTÉ Board has said the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) should have oversight of RTÉ’s finances “once again” amid the scandal which is “undoubtedly the darkest episode in RTÉ’s history”.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh said this afternoon that the confidence of the Board in the RTÉ Executive has been “eroded”.

She told TDs at the Media Committee there is a “high probability” that more information will emerge in the “days and weeks ahead”.

“Regrettably, this pattern has persisted I believe there is a high probability that more information will emerge in the days and weeks ahead.

“As a Board we cannot fulfil our role to the highest standards when we cannot rely on the information provided.

“This is profoundly unsatisfactory as the work of the RTÉ Board obviously depends on the communication of timely and accurate information from the Executive.

Board members and Executive Board of RTE arrive at the joint committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media

She said she will be asked if she has confidence and saying yes or no is “deeply damaging” to the people on the RTÉ Board.

“For me to provide a blanket yes or no is deeply damaging to each of those individuals and the staff members that report to them.

If there is a confidence issue, then there is a due process for that which will be employed as necessary. I am taking legal advice on issues that are emerging. I would ask that the committee respect that.”

In his opening statement to the Media Committee, RTÉ interim chair Adrian Lynch apologised to TDs for documents which were sent in late last night after being requested by the committee.

He said the Media Committee had an “extensive list of queries” and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had “31 other queries”.

“Several of the issues being explored extend back some years and require additional verification; other matters have legal implications and, as required, external legal counsel advice is being sought,” he said.

“All of this is being done with the intention that we provide as much information as possible, as early as possible. We remain mindful of the responsibilities of publishing this information, and we are treating the many complex issues arising from this investigation with due respect. ”

He said the ongoing scandal is “no way a reflection” on the work of the staff at RTÉ.

Meanwhile, in her opening statement, former chair of the RTÉ Board Moya Doherty said a “deliberate decision” was taken to not tell the Board about what was going on.

She said she is “horrified” by the “extent of the operations” which happened during her time as chair.

“We did not know because we were never told,” she said.

She said there were “endless” opportunities for executives to bring issues to her attention.

Former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of RTÉ, Breda O’Keefe, said the current RTÉ CFO joined in January 2020 and took over from her in February. She was still involved in March 2020, including Ryan Tubridy’s contract negotiations and gave a “comprehensive handover” when she left.

“I was not contacted by the RTÉ CFO or any other personnel on any matter,” she said, referring to a time after she left.

She said she was not involved in the Grant Thornton review and has not seen it.

Ms O’Keefe said the CFO was incorrect in saying he was only in the role three days when 20 January 2021 top earners were released as he was in the job since 2020.

Ms O’Keefe said her “recollection” of Mr Tubridy’s 2015-2020 contract was for a five-year period, service fees were “steeped over the term”, for example, higher fees in later years.

He was also promised an exit payment of €120,000, to be paid if he completed the five years of is contract.

The 2020-2025 contract aimed to reduce annual fees by 15pc.

On the tripartite agreement between RTÉ, Mr Turbidy and Renault, she said RTÉ were “not to be liable for any element” of the contract.

She said she was asked to write to Mr Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly, about a possible commercial arrangement.

She said in early 2020, the head of commercial told her the arrangement would have to be “cost neutral” for Renault.

She said she was “not aware of any guarantee” had issued until she saw media reports.

She said before she left RTÉ in March 2020, she “fully briefed” the new CFO about the top earners contracts. She said she also provided all documentation.

She also said RTÉ Finance had financial control of the barter account and received regular statements from the barter company.

During her time as CFO, the annual value of bartered airtime was around €300,000 per year out of total commercial income of €180m per year.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked current CFO Richard Collins why he said last week at the committee there was only one barter account. It was revealed last night that a review of RTÉ’s finances had discovered further barter accounts.

“There is one barter account. There is three companies feeding into that barter account,” said Mr Collins.

He said he looks at the “consolidated” account and gave an example of someone being asked how much their weekly shopping was - he said this might involve getting groceries in a number of shopping markets.

“There is nothing new here, they are all treated the same, the three companies.”

Mr Griffin asked if details of transactions were raised with the board.

Ms Doherty said she did not know and said she has checked with colleagues and they did not know.

“I think I should have been informed and I think all of my colleagues should have been informed. This should have been highlighted to us,” she said.

When asked if the board kept a close enough eye on what was going on, she said the board gets information from audited accounts, being told something “off the record” and management.

She said in her role as chair of the remuneration committee, she was in “constant contact” with the Director General and “others”.

Mr Griffin said the remuneration committee was “way down the pecking order”.

Referring to the loss of €2.2m by RTÉ in the box office flop Toy Show: The Musical, Mr Griffin told the RTÉ representatives that this represented the TV licence fee paid by “every household in the town of Tralee and in the town of Killarney”.

RTÉ director of strategy, Rory Coveney, said the broadcaster took a “risk” to create something “unique” for families.

“It was unique alright,” said Mr Griffin.

“It clearly wasn’t a commercial success,” said Mr Coveney.

He said the losses were paid from RTÉ funds.

When asked if RTÉ was advised that “it wasn’t a good idea”, Mr Coveney responded saying :“We were aware of the risks.” He said nobody said it was a bad idea.

Mr Griffin also asked if RTÉ stars should be benefitting from “private podcasts” which may be competing with RTÉ broadcasts.

Interim DG Adrian Lynch said staff members have to ask if they can do “any commercial activity”.

