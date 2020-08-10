| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Foggy glasses and itchy noses - but most shoppers happy to wear masks as face coverings become mandatory

Bernadette and Eddie Sheehan at Merchant&rsquo;s Quay Shopping Centre, Cork: Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand

Close

Bernadette and Eddie Sheehan at Merchant&rsquo;s Quay Shopping Centre, Cork: Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Bernadette and Eddie Sheehan at Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre, Cork: Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Bernadette and Eddie Sheehan at Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre, Cork: Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

FOGGED-up glasses, an itchy face and a chronically sweaty nose – conscientious shoppers overwhelmingly accepted the minor annoyances of wearing a face-mask for the public good.

As masks became mandatory in shops and shopping centres across Ireland, adults and youngsters alike rallied to help protect each other from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

At Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre in the heart of Cork city, those not wearing face masks as they entered or exited the complex were in a tiny minority.

Related Content