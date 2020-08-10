FOGGED-up glasses, an itchy face and a chronically sweaty nose – conscientious shoppers overwhelmingly accepted the minor annoyances of wearing a face-mask for the public good.

As masks became mandatory in shops and shopping centres across Ireland, adults and youngsters alike rallied to help protect each other from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

At Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre in the heart of Cork city, those not wearing face masks as they entered or exited the complex were in a tiny minority.

For an hour until 1pm today, just two people left the centre without masks – one refused to comment, and the other was red-faced as they explained they had left their mask at home and were going to a pharmacy to purchase a replacement so they could resume shopping.

Those who wore their masks said they were willing to put up with the annoyances posed by the mask, both for their own protection and for the greater public good.

Ger Sheehan from Carrigaline was out shopping with his daughter, Libby (2), and said their use of face masks was now automatic.

“It can be a little awkward, but it is okay - we managed away fine with them,” he said.

“It is all about protecting each other. I don’t think anyone has a problem with that.”

John Laffan, from Ballyphehane, said the mandatory mask ruling for shops and shopping centres wasn’t a major challenge for people already relying on public transport.

“I’ve had to use a mask for weeks just to get on the bus. So I am used to it,” he said.

“To be honest, I find it very annoying - I don’t like it. I use an inhaler so there are times I find it difficult to breathe when I am wearing the mask. But you have to wear it.”

A group of teenage shoppers also dispelled the notion that mask compliance was only for the middle-aged and elderly.

The youngsters all proudly displayed the face masks they were wearing as they did a bit of shopping around Cork city centre. They all stressed that they wouldn’t have left home for their shopping trip without their face masks.

“The one thing I found is that you don’t shop as long as you might have just a few months ago,” one said.

“There is also no socialising at all - people keep to themselves, do their own shopping and then they leave the shop.”

For Eddie and Bernadette Sheehan from Fairhill, wearing a face mask is only the visible sign of how dramatically the five month pandemic has changed everyday life in Irish cities, towns and villages.

“The atmosphere isn’t the same at all,” Bernadette said.

“We find that you go into the shops to get the bits and pieces you want and then you leave.”

“You don’t spend as much time in the shops at all. It is like a different world.”

Ann Cronin from Rochestown said the biggest problem was not the face mask itself, but trying to cope with the niggling annoyances its use involves such as the constant fogging up of your glasses.

“I have been wearing the mask for a good while now. But it can be quite annoying,” she said.

Emma Smyth from Youghal brought her son, Mikie (5), to Cork for some shopping and admitted that while it is fantastic to see shops and restaurants open again, it is a very different climate to last summer.

“It is like a different place - you don’t see the same number of people around the shops as before. It is very strange. When I was in the shopping centre I didn’t see a single person who wasn’t wearing a face mask. So that is a positive,” she said.