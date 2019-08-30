Flying the flags: Colours go up in Leinster House

Two parliamentary secretaries have proved all is fair in love, war and the GAA as Dublin prepare for battle with Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Lucy O'Shea (29), from Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, took to Twitter to out a Dublin fan in Leinster House who'd left "trash" out, posting a photo of a Dublin flag brazenly hung over her office door.

Ms O'Shea, a parliamentary secretary for Dublin Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy, set about hunting the halls of power for a Kerry flag at lunchtime yesterday.

She waged a political war of wills against her opponent, Karen Warren, a true blue, who works for Fine Gael Senator Paddy Burke, who hails from Co Mayo.

Ms O'Shea, who has supported Kerry as part of her "religion" since she could walk and talk, soon found out Ms Warren (54) was responsible for the Dubs' flag intimidation in her office.

"It was very hard coming into Leinster House, a place full of Dubs," Ms O'Shea said.

"There's not enough Kerry people here and I suspect Karen and some others put that flag on the door to taunt me. Well, it's not going to work. There's been a little rivalry but things are really heating up now, but I have back-up with another Kerry person here, Conor Joy, who works in research.

"He gave me a Kerry flag, it's a bit old but it will do to show our colours for our team against the Dubs."

While Ms O'Shea has a ticket for Croke Park, die-hard Dubs fan Ms Warren is still hoping a kind-hearted true blue will supply her with a golden ticket or two, so her co-worker doesn't get one up on her.

