Flying low: Regional airports face crisis over Covid and ‘green shaming’

THE combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and so-called 'green shaming' over climate change could spell the end for dozens of small regional airports across Europe.

The warning came as Irish regional airports – some of which have seen passenger traffic slashed by 95pc because of the virus fall-out – vowed to survive thanks to critical State aid and Ireland's connectivity needs given the country's geographic location and the future implications of Brexit.

Last month, the Government sanctioned an €80m support package for the battered Irish aviation sector.

It came after some airports furloughed staff, mothballed concession stands and saw route networks slashed.

Ryanair axed its winter hubs at Cork and Shannon, while Ireland West in Knock, Co Mayo, warned it was looking at passenger traffic levels not experienced since 2001.

One report indicated Irish regional airports may not return to 2019 business levels for between five and eight years.

Airports Council International (ACI) director general, Olivier Jankovec, warned that the financial crisis facing regional airports is extremely serious.

It is estimated that 193 European airports face a credible bankruptcy threat because of the collapse in passenger traffic triggered by Covid-19.

“Airports facing insolvency are mainly regional airports which serve and are integral to local communities,” he said.

The respected journal, Politico, warned that the problem is further exacerbated by the growing 'green shaming' movement where air travel is being blamed for contributing to global warming.

It said small regional airports – particularly in northern Europe – are most vulnerable to losing passenger traffic to major airports located in larger cities.

It pointed out that, as part of its support for the French aviation industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Paris Government demanded fewer domestic air connections to regional cities – deliberately favouring rail over air travel.

Scandinavian regional airports are viewed as most vulnerable to the 'green shaming' movement.

Industry analysts believe regional airports in geographically isolated areas such as Ireland, State or local government owned airports and facilities near tourist hot-spots will be best protected.

However, ACI warned that aviation will be left totally transformed by the fall-out to the pandemic.

Cork Airport spokesperson Kevin Cullinane said regional airports will remain critical to local economies.

"There is still a future in flying people to smaller airports," he said.

"People are desperate for a holiday, or to see friends and family in the flesh again. There is a lot of pent-up demand to see loved ones.”

Ryanair warned that it will be uneconomic to operate future flight services if passenger load factors do not justify it.

Aer Lingus, which is owned by the giant IAG group, is now seeking to base aircraft at airports in northern England to target lucrative capacity on the North American market.

Online Editors