‘Flying ant day’ arrives in Ireland as thousands of insects are swarming in our warm skies

Swarms of flying ants have descending on Ireland in an annual phenomenon known was ‘Flying Ant Day’.

Thousands of flying ants are set to appear in the skies in the form of a giant black cloud in the coming days as a result of the good weather.

The annual influx of flying ants is a natural occurrence commonly known as ‘Flying Ant Day’ and happens when the insects begin to emerge from their nests to mate, this usually coincides with warm weather.

The swarming which usually occurs in July, is known to last only a couple of days, and while they may be pestering us, it is rare for flying ants to sting.

The British Met Office have detected swarms of flying ants over London which they said looked like rain, however, Met Eireann said they could not fully confirm ants on their radar as of yet.

However many sun-seekers have reported seeing swarms of the insects in parks and gardens.

Collie Ennis, Research Associate in Trinity College Dublin Zoology and Science Office Herpalogical said the “nuptial flight” happens every year and can sometimes result in mass gatherings of ants in the sky.

“They're the future generation of Queen ants and their potential partners,” he said.

"These future Queens that have produced the whole hive are setting off on their flight, this is called a nuptial flight. It happens every year, all throughout the UK and Ireland and that's when you sometimes get mass plumes of these ants shooting up into the atmosphere, which gets picked up on The Met Eireann radar, which is very funny to see,” he told RTE Radio One’s Drivetime.

He said the ant nests are “preparing now and the Queens are all lined up like planes in an aircraft carrier and the worker ants, the ones we're used to seeing just on the pavement, they're clearing debris from the entrance of the nest making the holes a little bit bigger”.