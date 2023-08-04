‘Fly high darling’: Stacey Dooley pays tribute to mum Jemma McGowan who died following ovarian cancer battle

Presenter Stacey Dooley pictured alongside Jemma, her husband Clive and three children during the filming of their episode (Photo: UKTV)

Presenter Stacey Dooley has paid tribute to a young Co Tyrone mum following her death from cancer.

Jemma McGowan passed away on Thursday aged just 29.

Jemma was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2021 and last year featured on an episode of Dooley’s UKTV series ‘Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over’, in which she told the Strictly Come Dancing star about her battle with the illness.

In the episode titled Mum Fighting the Clock, Stacey is seen getting emotional as Jemma, a mother of three, describes being told in August 2016 that she had ovarian cancer when she was pregnant with her second child.

Dooley described her death as “heartbreaking”.

After a tumour was removed while she was 17 weeks pregnant, Jemma was able to give birth to her daughter.

However, she and husband Clive later found out that her cancer had returned when she was pregnant with her third child.

In May 2021, Jemma was told there was nothing more doctors here could do.

On Thursday, it was announced Jemma had sadly died, surrounded by her family.

“Just heartbreaking,” wrote Dooley on her Instagram stories, and shared a picture of her sitting with the McGowan family during the filming of the episode.

"Jemma was a joy to work alongside and we continued our relationship as pals. I'm thinking of her Clive and her gorgeous babies."

Dooley’s tribute came hours before the new series of the programme Jemma appeared on returned for a fourth series.

The new episodes, which air on the W channel via UKTV, focus on the television presenter herself as she handles motherhood following the birth of her first child with dancer Kevin Clifton.

“Coincidentally, our film airs this evening where we reflect on our time spent with Jemma. She knew it was coming out in August and was keen to hear all about it,” added Dooley. "Fly high darlin’.”

She also shared a photograph of the screen from the new series which contained a special tribute after it aired, which read ‘In Memory of Jemma McGowan’.

In an announcement of her death, the Omagh mum was described as “lovingly remembered by the entire family circle”.

Jemma’s funeral will take place at Cappagh Parish Church on Sunday afternoon.