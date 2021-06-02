‘Flubot’ malware targeting Irish mobile users is latest cyber threat

So-called Flubot malware which specifically targets Android mobile phone users is the latest cyber threat to emerge to the people of Ireland.

The Flubot malware has been targeting Irish people in recent days with reports of fraudulent text messages from Irish mobile numbers pretending to be from delivery drivers.

The text message will contain text saying a delivery could not be carried out, and then prompts the user to click on a link to sort this issue.

The difference with Flubot malware is that once this link is clicked, it will prompt Android users to download an app to sort this delivery issue.

This app is infected with spyware, meaning it can act as a window for criminals into your phone.

Criminals will then try to gain access to personal bank accounts, email addresses and any other valuable accounts via this spyware.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said Apple devices are currently not affected by the spyware element of Flubot, but iPhone users are still urged to delete any suspicious messages of this nature.

Anyone expecting a delivery should check the status of the package via the official website of the courier and never click on a suspicious-looking link in a text message. The NCSC has urged people to delete any text messages people are suspicious of.

“Flubot malware has been around for a few months now and it’s a very real problem,” Ronan Murphy of SmartTech said on RTÉ Drivetime.

“It represents opportunism at its best. Due to the pandemic there has been an increase in online shopping and almost everybody is waiting on a delivery of some sort.

“Once these guys get on [to a phone through the infected app]; that’s when the fun starts. Their ideal target is someone who uses their phone for online banking. They’ll attempt to steal your credentials to log in into your online banking,” Mr Murphy said.

“The way these guys use the mass of online deliveries, really, it’s scary to see how efficient they are. The amount of people falling for it is substantial,” he added.

The tech expert said if you believe you have been the subject of one of these attacks, you should factory reset your phone as soon as possible.