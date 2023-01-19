Flu, Covid and RSV on the way down – but large numbers of people still getting infected

The winter flu season has peaked with a 48pc drop in cases last week and hospitalisations of patients with the illness almost halved while Covid-19 and RSV are also on the way down.

But large numbers are still getting infected, particularly with flu and Covid.

The winter explosion in viruses is receding but it is expected it will take weeks to abate from such high levels, causing ongoing trolley waits in hospitals where 527 patients were still waiting for a bed this morning.

The HSE reported that last week cases of flu dropped by 48pc, Covid-19 by 47pc and RSV by 38pc.

High numbers of people continued to be infected however with 1,572 diagnosed with flu, 1,836 with Covid-19 and 277 getting RSV.

The number of people hospitalised with these respiratory viruses has also decreased significantly during week. It saw a 47pc drop in Covid-19 admissions, a 49pc fall in flu hospitalisations and a 26pc reduction in RSV patients, mostly children, needing to be hospitalised.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said that the latest data would suggest that the flu season has peaked, and that the pressure from Covid-19 and RSV continues to decline. “However, even if this pattern continues, we expect ongoing pressure on the healthcare system from these viruses. I would like to acknowledge the work of the healthcare teams across the country in both hospitals and the community during these past number of weeks.

“We urge ongoing compliance to public health advice, including vaccination against influenza and Covid-19 for eligible groups, as well as the importance of staying at home for people with respiratory symptoms until after they have resolved”.

Stephen Mulvany, HSE chief executive said there has been a “significant improvement in the emergency departments.”

“Thanks to the significant efforts of our teams on the ground and the wider system including GPs, supported by the measures we have taken, there has been a significant improvement in the emergency department situation, with a decrease in the numbers of patients on a trolley awaiting a hospital bed. If, as we hope, the flu season has peaked, it will still take some weeks before the pressure on hospitals eases. We continue to work to drive these numbers down further, in a safe way.”

The HSE said that “It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated will offer you protection from serious illness.

Those at higher risk from Covid-19 should “contact a doctor urgently if you are at higher risk and you have Covid-19 symptoms or you have a positive Covid-19 PCR or antigen test.

Some people who are at higher risk from COVID-19 may be recommended for treatments. If your doctor decides that treatment is right for you, you’ll start treatment as soon as possible. Treatment for Covid-19 is free of charge through the HSE if it is recommended for you.

If Covid-19 treatment is not recommended for you, your doctor will provide you with the care that is right for your condition and symptoms.”