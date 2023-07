Floral tributes left at St. Michael's College following the deaths of two students

The principal of St Michael’s College has described two former pupils who died on the Greek island of Ios as “bright, sporting, academic” young men.

Andrew O’Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18), former students at the Ballsbridge school, were on a post-exams holiday with a group of friends when tragedy struck at the weekend.

The two teens had travelled to Ios with friends late last week.